DEADLY TEN: Full Moon Features Invites You To Watch The Production of Ten Horror Movies This Summer

Here is something that should be of interest to not only horror fans but also budding and aspiring filmmakers out there.

Have you ever wanted to learn how to make a horror movie but are too lazy to get your foot in the door at the entry level and get your hands bloody? Well, Charles Brand and his company Full Moon Productions have something in store for all of us couch potato filmmakers out there and it is called Deadly Ten.

Full Moon will live stream the production of ten original feature films on the Deadly Ten website . That's right, watch ten horror films get made in real time starting this June. You can log in and watch everything, good and bad, that happens when making a film.

Then once the films are completed they will all stream on Full Moon's Amazon Prime channel in the Spring of 2020 (sadly this only appears to be in the States - what am I paying you for, Amazon?).

The full press release is below and it lists all ten films and filmmakers involved in this ambitious project. Tune in this Summer.