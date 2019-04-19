Hot Docs Coverage International News Superhero Movies All Reviews Action Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

DEADLY TEN: Full Moon Features Invites You To Watch The Production of Ten Horror Movies This Summer

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada
Here is something that should be of interest to not only horror fans but also budding and aspiring filmmakers out there. 
 
Have you ever wanted to learn how to make a horror movie but are too lazy to get your foot in the door at the entry level and get your hands bloody? Well, Charles Brand and his company Full Moon Productions have something in store for all of us couch potato filmmakers out there and it is called Deadly Ten. 
 
Full Moon will live stream the production of ten original feature films on the Deadly Ten website. That's right, watch ten horror films get made in real time starting this June. You can log in and watch everything, good and bad, that happens when making a film.
 
Then once the films are completed they will all stream on Full Moon's Amazon Prime channel in the Spring of 2020 (sadly this only appears to be in the States - what am I paying you for, Amazon?).  
 
The full press release is below and it lists all ten films and filmmakers involved in this ambitious project. Tune in this Summer. 
 
Live-Streamed Production of Ten Original Full Moon Feature Films
 
HOLLYWOOD, April 19, 2019 – DEADLY TEN is an immersive cinematic initiative that will see Full Moon Features boldly producing a series of ten original genre films, live-streamed in front of fans. These ten films will include sequels of beloved Full Moon franchises, a spin on classic cult favorites, and daring soon-to-be essential genre films.  Principal photography will begin shooting in June 2019 and continue throughout the year in Europe and North America.  Release for the DEADLY TEN is slated for Spring 2020, and will premiere exclusively on Full Moon's Amazon Prime Channel.
 
In an unprecedented move, Full Moon will be giving fans an all access pass to this unique production by providing an inside peek into the magic of genre filmmaking.  Fans will be able to log into the DEADLY TEN website (www.DeadlyTen.com) and watch the current motion picture being shot in real time. Live feeds, exclusive on-set interviews, special effects secrets, pre-and post-production videos, interactive director's blogs and more.  Through this immersive experience, cineastes and budding young filmmakers can delve deep into mechanics of the movies and learn first-hand all about the joys, struggles, creativity, and hard work that goes into making a fully produced, independent feature film.
 
"This is one of the most exciting Full Moon production initiatives since our '90s video store heyday," says Full Moon founder and cult movie legend Charles Band.  "It's ambitious, high concept, a bit insane and there's never been another interactive filmmaking concept quite like this. As Full Moon thrives in the new terrain of streaming and takes viewers to places not many have gone before, we hope fans will love being a part of our new adventure!"
 
The DEADLY TEN film slate will include:
 
BLADE: THE IRON CROSS (Dir:John Lechago)
BRIDE OF THE HEAD OF THE FAMILY (Dir: Charles Band)
NECROPOLIS: LEGION (Dir: Chris Alexander)
SORORITY BABES IN THE SLIMEBALL BOWL-O-RAMA 2 (Dir: David De Coteau, Brinke Stevens)
BLOOD RISE: SUBSPECIES V (Dir: Ted Nicolaou)
HALLOWEED NIGHT (Dir: Danny Draven)
THE HOURGLASS (Dir: Ryan Brookhart)
FEMALIEN: COSMIC CRUSH (Dir: Lindsey Schmitz)
THE SHADOWHEART CURSE (Dir: Charles Band)
THE GRIM RAPPER (Dir: Billy Butler)
 
