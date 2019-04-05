Cinepocalypse 2019: Joel Schumacher Declares GWAR on Chicago Genre Fest

Cinepocalypse is only in its third year of its currant incarnation but it is already established itself as a go to film event in the eastern States.
Before the festival announces its lineup later this Spring they have kept with tradition and announced the head of this year's jury. Joel Shumacher, director of films likeThe Lost Bosy, Falling Down and Flatliners, and responsible for giving us the most colorful Batman film ever, and nipples, in Batman Forever, will head this year's jury.
On top of that the festival has somehow managed to encage members of the iconic heavy metal band GWAR. Band members BälSäc and Sleazy P. will be at the festival, chained down for a Q&A sesh and screenings of the band's greatest moments then riff the fuck out of John Fasano's 1987 cult classic Rock 'n' Roll Nightmare.
This is just the announcmement of the head juror and special guests and already Cinepocalypse is a must attend event this year.
CINEPOCALYPSE ANNOUNCES ESTEEMED 2019 JURY PRESIDENT AND INVASION BY FACE-MELTING INTERGALACTIC ROCK WARRIORS
Latest edition of acclaimed genre festival to be presided over by iconic genre director Joel Schumacher as heavy metal icons GWAR invade Chicago.
The Music Box Theatre is proud to announce THE LOST BOYS director Joel Schumacher as President of the 2019 Cinepocalypse Feature Film Jury, and that the festival will host special screenings of the director's FALLING DOWN in 35mm and FLATLINERS in glorious 70mm! The Chicago-based genre film festival, which will take place June 13 - 20 at the historic Music Box Theatre, celebrates its wild third year with more films, guests, and events than ever before.
Writer/director Schumacher, whose incredible career includes everything from D.C. CAB and ST. ELMO'S FIRE to 8MM and BATMAN FOREVER, says, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be heading back to Chicago, where I shot FLATLINERS and did a play for David Mamet at the Wisdom Bridge Theatre. I am also very flattered to be asked to be head of the jury, which I have no qualifications for whatsoever."
Cinepocalypse founder Josh Goldbloom adds, “We’ve wanted to honor Joel’s iconic filmography for some time and, as it turns out, he’ll be the one honoring us. To have a filmmaker of his influence presiding over our jury is at once humbling, mind-numbingly rad, and mostly just completely insane. I hope I don’t scare him away by quoting too many lines from FALLING DOWN.”
Also crash-landing at Cinepocalypse are BälSäc the Jaws 'o Death and Sleazy P. Martini - members of the galaxy's most iconic band, GWAR. Hailing from the frozen wastes of Antarctica, GWAR has been a driving force behind the shaping of all life on planet Earth for the past several millennia and an integral part of American heavy metal since 1984. Honoring GWAR's decades of music history on this planet, Cinepocalypse will screen a number of their most memorable, boundary-pushing, and just plain vulgar videos and short films; enslave BälSäc and Sleazy P. long enough to participate in a career-spanning moderated conversation and Q&A; and welcome them both on-stage to live-riff and utterly destroy John Fasano's 1987 cult classic ROCK 'N' ROLL NIGHTMARE, starring fellow rock god Thor!
Since 2017, Cinepocalypse has terrorized audiences with an annual slate of premiere films, guests, and bloodcurdling entertainment. Named a top genre festival in the world by MovieMaker Magazine, the festival has recently played host to the likes of Lana Wachowski, Scott Derrickson, Joe Carnahan, Ernest Dickerson, Larry Cohen, Barbara Crampton, Stephen Hopkins, Eric Roberts, and many more talented filmmakers from around the globe.
Cinepocalypse 2019 will reveal its full list of films - alongside its amazing juries and guests - in May. Stay tuned for more!
