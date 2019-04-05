Cinepocalypse 2019: Joel Schumacher Declares GWAR on Chicago Genre Fest

Cinepocalypse is only in its third year of its currant incarnation but it is already established itself as a go to film event in the eastern States.

Before the festival announces its lineup later this Spring they have kept with tradition and announced the head of this year's jury. Joel Shumacher, director of films likeThe Lost Bosy, Falling Down and Flatliners, and responsible for giving us the most colorful Batman film ever, and nipples, in Batman Forever, will head this year's jury.

On top of that the festival has somehow managed to encage members of the iconic heavy metal band GWAR. Band members BälSäc and Sleazy P. will be at the festival, chained down for a Q&A sesh and screenings of the band's greatest moments then riff the fuck out of John Fasano's 1987 cult classic Rock 'n' Roll Nightmare.

This is just the announcmement of the head juror and special guests and already Cinepocalypse is a must attend event this year.

More below.