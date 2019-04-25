Cannes 2019: Second Wave of Titles Announced, Miike, Diaz, Bonello, Gaudagnino to Bow at the French Riviera

After the main competition was revealed last week, new titles have been added to the slate of the French celebration of cinema. The parallel section Director´s Fortnight will welcome original auteurs and visionary film for the 51st time.

One of the most prolific directors, Takashi Miike, will bring his latest oeuvre, action-thriller First Love, to Cannes. According to producers, the film takes place during one night in Tokyo following a down-on-his-luck boxer, "an innocent call girl", a corrupt cop, a yakuza and a female assassin sent by the Chinese Triads. Philippine slow cinema maestro Lav Diaz will return to Cannes with The Halt, however no further details have been unveiled, including the running time.

Up-and-coming Afghan filmmaker Shahrbanoo Sadat returns as well. After her magical realist drama Wolf and Sheep, she will introduce her newest project The Orphanage, set against the backdrop of Soviet-Afghan was in 80s Kabul, on the French turf. The director of The Pornographer, Bertrand Bonello, is supposed to address the Haitian zombie as a Haitian girl is turned into a zombie in Zombi Child. Julianne Moore and Kyle MacLachlan star in Luca Guadagnino medium-lenght drama The Staggering Girl which will be part of Special Screenings along Robert Rodriguez´s Red 11.

The Director´s Fortnight line-up

Deerskin - Quentin Dupieux (opening film)

Alice and the Mayor - Nicolas Pariser

And Then We Danced - Levan Akin

The Halt (Ang hupa) - Lav Diaz

Dogs Don't Wear Pants - J-P Valkeapää

Song Without a Name - Melina León

Ghost Tropic - Bas Devos

Give Me Liberty - Kirill Mikhanovsky

First Love (Hatsukoi) - Takashi Miike

The Lighthouse - Robert Eggers

Lillian - Andreas Horwath

Oleg - Juris Kursietis

Blow It to Beats - Lech Kowalski

The Orphanage - Shahrbanoo Sadat

Les Particules - Blaise Harrison

Perdrix - Erwan Le Duc

For the Money - Alejo Moguillansky

Sick Sick Sick - Alice Furtado

Tlamess - Ala Eddine

Slim To Live to Sing (Huo zhe chang zhe) - Johnny Ma

An Easy Girl - Rebecca Zlotowski

Wounds - Babak Anvari

Zombi Child - Bertrand Bonello

Yves - Benoît Forgeard (closing film)

Special Screenings

Red 11 - Robert Rodriguez

The Staggering Girl - Luca Guadagnino (Medium-length film)

Short and Medium-length Films

Two Sisters Who Are Not Sisters - Beatrice Gibson

The Marvelous Misadventures of the Stone Lady - Gabriel Abrantes

Grand Bouquet - Nao Yoshigai

Je te tiens - Sergio Caballero

Movements - Dahee Jeong

Olla - Ariane Labed

Piece of Meat - Jerrold Chong & Huang Junxiang

Ghost Pleasure - Morgan Simon

Stay Awake, Be Ready - An Pham Thien

That Which Is to Come Is Just a Promise - Flatform

The Icelandic artist Hlynur Pálmason who debuted with Winter Brothers (read the review) will have his sophomore feature A White, White Day premiered in Critics' Week sidebar. Described as a story "of grief, revenge and unconditional love," reminding of the writer-director's debut, the film follows an off-duty chief and his obsession of suspecting "a local man of having had an affair with his late wife, who died in a tragic accident two years earlier" spiral out of control.

Critics' Week Line-up Feature Competition

About Leila - Amin Sidi-Boumédiène

Land of Ashes - Sofia Quiros Ubeda

A White, White Day - Hlynur Pálmason

I Lost My Body - Jérémy Clapin

Our Mothers - Cesar Diaz

The Unknown Saint - Alaa Edine Aljem

Vivarium - Lorcan Finnegan



The ACID (Association for the Distribution of Independent Cinema) will see young talent Ena Sendijarević bringing her feature debut, a coming-of-age sort of road movie in Bosnia, Take Me Somewhere Nice (read the review) as one of the selected titles.

ACID Line-up

L'Angle mort - Pierre Trividic, Patrick-Mario Bernard

Des hommes - Alice Odiot, Jean-Robert Viallet

Indianara - Aude Chevalier-Beaumel, Marcelo Barbosa

Kongo - Hadrien La Vapeur, Corto Vaclav

Mickey and the Bear - Annabelle Attanasio

Solo - Artemio Benki

Rêve de jeunesse - Alain Raoust

Take Me Somewhere Nice - Ena Sendijarević

Vif-argent - Stéphane Batut