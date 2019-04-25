Cannes 2019: Second Wave of Titles Announced, Miike, Diaz, Bonello, Gaudagnino to Bow at the French Riviera

After the main competition was revealed last week, new titles have been added to the slate of the French celebration of cinema. The parallel section Director´s Fortnight will welcome original auteurs and visionary film for the 51st time.
One of the most prolific directors, Takashi Miike, will bring his latest oeuvre, action-thriller First Love, to Cannes. According to producers, the film takes place during one night in Tokyo following a down-on-his-luck boxer, "an innocent call girl", a corrupt cop, a yakuza and a female assassin sent by the Chinese Triads. Philippine slow cinema maestro Lav Diaz will return to Cannes with The Halt, however no further details have been unveiled, including the running time.
Up-and-coming Afghan filmmaker Shahrbanoo Sadat returns as well. After her magical realist drama Wolf and Sheep, she will introduce her newest project The Orphanage, set against the backdrop of Soviet-Afghan was in 80s Kabul, on the French turf. The director of The Pornographer, Bertrand Bonello, is supposed to address the Haitian zombie as a Haitian girl is turned into a zombie in Zombi Child. Julianne Moore and Kyle MacLachlan star in Luca Guadagnino medium-lenght drama The Staggering Girl which will be part of Special Screenings along Robert Rodriguez´s Red 11.
The Director´s Fortnight line-up
Deerskin - Quentin Dupieux (opening film)
Alice and the Mayor - Nicolas Pariser
And Then We Danced - Levan Akin
The Halt (Ang hupa) - Lav Diaz
Dogs Don't Wear Pants - J-P Valkeapää
Song Without a Name - Melina León
Ghost Tropic - Bas Devos
Give Me Liberty - Kirill Mikhanovsky
First Love (Hatsukoi) - Takashi Miike
The Lighthouse - Robert Eggers
Lillian - Andreas Horwath
Oleg - Juris Kursietis
Blow It to Beats - Lech Kowalski
The Orphanage - Shahrbanoo Sadat
Les Particules - Blaise Harrison
Perdrix - Erwan Le Duc
For the Money - Alejo Moguillansky
Sick Sick Sick - Alice Furtado
Tlamess - Ala Eddine
Slim To Live to Sing (Huo zhe chang zhe) - Johnny Ma
An Easy Girl - Rebecca Zlotowski
Wounds - Babak Anvari
Zombi Child - Bertrand Bonello
Yves - Benoît Forgeard (closing film)
Special Screenings
Red 11 - Robert Rodriguez
The Staggering Girl - Luca Guadagnino (Medium-length film)
Short and Medium-length Films
Two Sisters Who Are Not Sisters - Beatrice Gibson
The Marvelous Misadventures of the Stone Lady - Gabriel Abrantes
Grand Bouquet - Nao Yoshigai
Je te tiens - Sergio Caballero
Movements - Dahee Jeong
Olla - Ariane Labed
Piece of Meat - Jerrold Chong & Huang Junxiang
Ghost Pleasure - Morgan Simon
Stay Awake, Be Ready - An Pham Thien
That Which Is to Come Is Just a Promise - Flatform
The Icelandic artist Hlynur Pálmason who debuted with Winter Brothers (read the review) will have his sophomore feature A White, White Day premiered in Critics' Week sidebar. Described as a story "of grief, revenge and unconditional love," reminding of the writer-director's debut, the film follows an off-duty chief and his obsession of suspecting "a local man of having had an affair with his late wife, who died in a tragic accident two years earlier" spiral out of control.
Critics' Week Line-up Feature Competition
About Leila - Amin Sidi-Boumédiène
Land of Ashes - Sofia Quiros Ubeda
A White, White Day - Hlynur Pálmason
I Lost My Body - Jérémy Clapin
Our Mothers - Cesar Diaz
The Unknown Saint - Alaa Edine Aljem
Vivarium - Lorcan Finnegan
The ACID (Association for the Distribution of Independent Cinema) will see young talent Ena Sendijarević bringing her feature debut, a coming-of-age sort of road movie in Bosnia, Take Me Somewhere Nice (read the review) as one of the selected titles.
ACID Line-up
L'Angle mort - Pierre Trividic, Patrick-Mario Bernard
Des hommes - Alice Odiot, Jean-Robert Viallet
Indianara - Aude Chevalier-Beaumel, Marcelo Barbosa
Kongo - Hadrien La Vapeur, Corto Vaclav
Mickey and the Bear - Annabelle Attanasio
Solo - Artemio Benki
Rêve de jeunesse - Alain Raoust
Take Me Somewhere Nice - Ena Sendijarević
Vif-argent - Stéphane Batut