Branko Tomovic's ‘The Smell of Petrol’ to have US Premiere at Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival

The Smell of Petrol is the second film by award winning writer/director and actor Branko Tomovic (24: Live Another Day, Luna, The Bourne Ultimatum). Cosima Shaw (Mars, V for Vendetta) stars as the main character Jackie. The exciting cast also includes Laurence Spellman (Game of Thrones, Ready Player One), Jumaan Short (Mother), Jonas Khan (Rock the Kasbah), Alexander Devrient (The Danish Girl), Liane-Rose Bunce (Homeward) and Christopher Sciueref (300: Rise of an Empire).

The film highlights the dark and brutal world of human trafficking and shines a light on the people involved in such operations. It's a character study of a woman who is working as a trafficker for illegal immigrants but is faced with an unbearable task which forces her to take a look at her actions.

The Smell of Petrol had its World Premiere at the prestigious Oldenburg International Film Festival (often called the “German Sundance”), followed by a very successful run at various Bafta and European Film Award qualifying festivals. It will now receive its US premiere at the Jim Thorpe Independent Film Festival when it returns for its third year with 90 new films, including dozens of Pennsylvania and United States premieres from all over the world, on Thursday, April 25 through Sunday, April 28 at the historic Mauch Chunk Opera House in Jim Thorpe. This years’ films were culled from over 800 submissions of every genre and description – from the gritty underground to the polished Hollywood-level.

Produced by Dina Vickermann and Abby Mizon, the creative team behind the film also includes editor Ben Mills (Mission: Impossible - Fallout) and award winning composer Mark Ashworth (Entity).