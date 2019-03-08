SXSW 2019 Preview: A Close Up on Midnight and Visions

Darlin'
Jack Ketchum's The Offspring saga continues with this sequel to Lucky McKee's terrifying The Woman. Leading lady Pollyanna McIntosh makes her directing debut with the story of a child as feral and wild as her character in the first two parts and their relationship. - J Hurtado
J.R. "Bob" Dobbs and The Church of the SubGenius
In the early 1980s, two friends from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas started a prank cult that went on to influence many in the cultural underground, including Devo, The Residents, and Pee Wee Herman. This doc explores the group’s weird and hilarious history. - Rodney Perkins
I See You
iBoy and Level Up director Adam Randall's latest about a missing child and a community in turmoil stars Helen Hunt, Jon Tenney, Judah Lewis, Owen Teague, Libe Barer, Greg Alan Williams, and Erika Alexander. - Ryland Aldrich
Girl on the Third Floor
An eager husband decides he wants to renovate his old Victorian house, but the house has other plans in indie stalwart producer Travis Stevens' feature directorial debut. - J Hurtado
The Body at Brighton Rock
Roxanne Benjamin (Southbound) makes her feature directing debut with this thriller about a park ranger stuck in the woods overnight after finding a dead body. Should she stay or should she go? - J Hurtado
Leave the Bus Through the Broken Window
This documentary about an ex-pat in Hong Kong is directed by Borscht founder Andrew Hevia. That suggests it might be weirder than the logline lets on. - Ryland Aldrich
Daniel Isn't Real
Some Kind of Hate's Adam Egypt Mortimer is back with this psychological horror about a boy and his best (imaginary) friend. I'm picturing a much darker Drop Dead Fred, but I'm up for anything. - J Hurtado
Boyz in the Wood
Ninian Doff makes his feature directorial debut with a wild comedy set in the Scottish Highlands, where a group of ne'er do well lads are sent on a camping trip to the depths of hell. - Ryland Aldrich
Sakawa
This doc is about Ghanaian teens who harness the power of black magic in order to run internet scams. - Rodney Perkins
Tales from the Lodge
Horror unfolds when UK friends gather to celebrate the life of a recently killed friend in Abigail Blackmore's feature debut. - Ryland Aldrich
Snatchers
Stephen Cedars and Benji Kleiman directed this digital series-turned-feature from Stage 13. - Ryland Aldrich
Tone-Deaf
Director Ricky Bates (Excision, Trash Fire) is back with another look at the world we live in through the lens of a home invasion thriller. I've loved his last few films and the fact that they go super fucking hard at whatever target he chooses, so I'm super into this one. - J Hurtado
7 Reasons To Run Away (From Society)
This Spanish black comedy anthology about why society is the worst is directed by Esteve Soler, Gerard Quinto, and David Torras. - Ryland Aldrich
