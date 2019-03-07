SXSW 2019 Preview: Screen Anarchy Writers Raise the Curtain

The big Austin festival of movies, beer, movies, tech weirdos, movies, bbq, movies, hipster musicians, and movies is about to kick off again tomorrow. Our svelte but nimble team on the ground has culled through the massive listings and has a handful of movies to highlight for you. We'll be back tomorrow to look at the Midnight and Visions programs in depth. Until then, here's everything else.



J Hurtado and Rodney Perkins contributed to this story.