My Asian Auntie Season 01 Review: What If Madea Could Kick Your @$$?

My Asian Auntie is a youtube series from the Artschool Dropouts that features an old Asian "lady" fighting local gang members while also teaching her young niece about the importance of covering up before going to the mall. There's some great amateure martial arts choreography going on that also pairs with some rather cheesy comedy :P

They recently released season two of the show after lauching a kickstarter campaign and the premeire was at the Museum of Moving Image in New York (which I unfortunately missed).

For my review, I was influenced by the DVD release of the Japanese zombie movie Wild Zero. A special feature on the disk was a drinking game that promted the viewer to take a drink any time certain stipulations appeared on screen like fire shooting out of something or a zombie's head blowing up. This always followed me and I finally got a chance to incorporate that aspect into what I call a drink along review. Be sure to watch in the embedded video.

You can watch season one of My Asian Auntie HERE

Follow up with the new season two HERE

