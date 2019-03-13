Kinoki Film Festival Presents Official Selection And Special Screenings Of Its 2019 Edition

The Kinoki Film Festival is a yearly celebration hosted by the Universidad Iberoamericana (IBERO), one of the most recognized universities in Mexico.

From March 28 to April 5, the 14th edition of Kinoki will have Brazil as the spotlight country, with a trio of films from different periods: Glauber Rocha’s Black God, White Devil (aka Deus e o Diabo na Terra do Sol), Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund’s City of God and Eryk Rocha’s Cinema Novo.

Both actor Jesús Ochoa, better known in the United States for such movies as Man on Fire and Quantum of Solace, and director Alonso Ruizpalacios (Güeros, Museo), will he honored by the festival, each hosting a master class.

Kinoki will also offer some special presentations of recent Mexican films, including the Mexico City premiere of Complot Mongol, Sebastián del Amo's (Cantinflas) latest and an adaptation of the classic book of the same name by Rafael Bernal.

Other screenings of Mexican cinema include Isaac Cherem’s Leona, already a controversial film within the Jewish community in Mexico after its world premiere at last year’s Morelia Film Festival (its plot involves the love relationship between a Jewish woman and a non-Jewish man), Julio Hernández Cordón’s Cómprame un revolver, which has been described as a mixture between the Mexican Drug War and the post-apocalyptic scenario of the Mad Max films, and Dos veces tú, the sophomore film by Salomón Askenazi, former producer/partner of Isaac Ezban.

As far as Kinoki’s official selection goes, this year is divided in six different sections: National Documentary, International Documentary, National Fiction, International Fiction, Experimental and Animation. It’s worth noting that all of the selected efforts are short films. You can check out the full selection here and more information of the festival at their official site.

National Documentary

Villorio by Fernanda López Meza

Suicidrag by Andrea Pérez Su and Arturo Campos Nieto

El Canadiense by Fabián León López

Oro Rosado by Daniel Anguiano

International Documentary

Raquel by Tania Cattebeke (Paraguay)

La vida después by Gastón Calivari (Argentina)

The End of Eternity by Pablo Radice (Argentina)

National Fiction

Jacarandas by Emilio Azuela

Donde nace el agua by Luciana Herrera Caso

El último romántico by Natalia García Agraz

Fierro viejo by Abraham Robert

International Fiction

Pequeño manifesto en contra del solemne by Roberto Porta (Argentina)

Las lilántidas by Sebastián Basiluk (Argentina)

Pablo by Sergio Guataquira Sarmiento (Belgium)

Bonobo by Zoel Aeschbacher (Switzerland)

La deuda by Marie Arce (Peru)

Like a Good Kid: Mesle Bache Adam by Arian Vazirdaftari (Iran)

Tomorrow Island by Gwenn Joyaux (Estonia, Portugal, United Kingdom)

Experimental

Punto y coma by Judith Carmona Vargas (Spain)

Nocturne by Roussos Kasiotakis (Greece)

Imperceptivel by Alice Amorim (Brazil)

A Long Story Short by Andrei Olanescu (Romania)

Animation

Carta No. 7 by Caroll Viviana (Colombia)

Corps Exquis by Kaylee Soohyun Lee (United States)

Entrinken by Pedro Harres (Germany)

El caso Svankhausen by La Academia de Animación (Spain)

Monsters Walking by Diego Porral (Spain)

On the Cover by Yegane Moghaddam (Iran)