Crowdfund This: THE ROCK OF AGES Looks Mighty Tasty

(No, this is not a documentary overview of Dwayne Johnson's influence over the last decades...)
UK-based Australian filmmaker Eron Sheean turned a lot of heads a few years ago with his science fiction drama Errors of the Human Body
(read Mack's review here
), and his current project looks very promising as well. Shooting has commenced on The Rock of Ages
, a fantasy short written and directed by Eron, and he calls it a surreal black comedy, heavily influenced by the works of Jim Henson, Terry Gilliam, and Ingmar Bergman. Wowzers!
As taken from the Indiegogo website:
The story is about a violent soldier who does terrible things, in some misguided belief it will make him immortal and all-powerful. His final confrontation comes on the side of a volcano, when he meets a crotchety talking rock, his 'Jiminy Cricket', who forces him to make a desperate attempt at redemption that is as funny and absurd as it is tragic and provocative.
Not only does that story sound interesting, Eron has gathered an impressive crew of designers, special effects creators and actors, and his short uses the natural bizarre landscapes of Iceland as the backdrop. The soldier will be played by Tómas Lemarquis (Blade Runner 2049
, X-MEN: Apocalypse
, Snowpiercer
, and hey, Errors of the Human Body
), and the animatronic rock will be voiced by Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (True Detective
season 1, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
).
I've been lucky enough to have seen some of the props and design art, and this thing is on its way to looking like a stunner. Finishing The Rock of Ages
will take some more time and money though, so Eron and his team have launched an Indiegogo campaign to get them to the finish line. They are asking for roughly 20,000 dollars, and their campaign has kicked off nicely with 3,000 dollars won in the first few days. The perks are fun and look: you can get credited for a mere 4 dollars already! So let's get this thing made, and by clicking here
you can contribute. On that page you can also check a bizarre teaser cut from the first part of the shoot, and a pitch video.
