EYES OF THE ABYSS (LOS OJOS DEL ABISMO) Trailer: Argentine Action Horror Takes to The Haunted High Seas

The trailer for Argentine action horror, Eyes of the Abyss, arrived today. Directed by Daniel de la Vega (On The 3rd Day, The Last Heretic) the movie is poised to be set adrift out into the World.

Somewhere in the depths of the South Atlantic, a soldier wakes up aboard a warship. She is surrounded by corpses - her memory is a labyrinth. Soldiers storm the ship, they have a mission to accomplish, and she must attack with lethal precision in a desperate fight for survival. Wars, beyond death, produce echoes that sail on, seeking revenge. Who will dare to face the Eyes of the Abyss?

The movie is set in 1982, during the height of the Falklands War, or the War of the Malvinas if you're not of dastardly British decent like me. It looks okay, the product of endless imagination but limited budget. The director is known for taking huge swings to cap off their films so we will have to see if they do the same in this one.

Luciano Saracino (Necronomicón) and Gonzalo Ventura (On the 3rd Day) shared writing duties with de la Vega. The music was created by Luciano Onetti, one of the Onetti brothers working feverishly in Argentina (What The Waters Left Behind: Scars, 1978). Constanza Pugliese is in charge of Special makeup effects and if their work on When Evil Lurks and Terrified is anything to go by then we could be in for a treat.

Eyes of the Abyss will have its market premiere at Cannes during the Marche du Film, as part of the lineup presented by our friends at Fantastic Pavilion. After that, we shall see where the rights for it land with buyers and distributors. The folks at Uncork'd Entertainment have already acquired the rights for Nort America, the U.K. and Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.