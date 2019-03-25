AVENGEMENT Trailer: Watch Scott Adkins Lay Waste to The London Underground

The trailer for Avengement, the hard hitting crime action flick, from Scott Adkins and Jesse V. Johnson, premiered today. In it, Adkins flashes a bright shiny grill and punches his way through the London underground. All of it by the looks of this trailer.

While released on furlough from prison, a lowly criminal evades his guards and returns to his old haunts to take revenge on the people that made him a cold-hearted killer. It’s an epic, bloody battle to search for the soul he lost years ago on the streets of an unforgiving city.

I was with a friend the other day who saw Avengement at a market screening. They think that this could be a breakout film for Adkins, one that will get him lead roles in proper studio gigs.

Avengement is hitting US cinemas and VOD on May 24th.