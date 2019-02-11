We Are The Weirdos 2019: The Final Girls UK Film Collective Announces Short Film Tour Dates

If you live in the UK and are looking for more ways to support female filmmakers, especially female genre filmmakers, then you need to check out We Are The Weirdos, a film program created by the feminist film collective The Final Girls.

We Are The Wierdos is a travelling roadshow, a collection of short film from female genre filmmakers from all over the World. The second edition of We Are The Weirdos begins this Saturday in Leeds, England.

This year's trailer, the lineup of shorts, locales and confirmed dates are below.

This February feminist film collective The Final Girls proudly returns to present a new edition of our a showcase of short films from a selection of the most exciting new female voices in genre cinema from around the world.

Featuring some of the greatest new and emerging female talent in the genre space, these films delve deep into the darkest human desires from a uniquely female perspective. These are films that delve deep into the darkest corners of the human experience, bringing an unforgettable array of monsters to the screen and offering a fresh and perverse perspective on horror.

The programme will launch it’s tour in Leeds on February 16th, with a London premiere at the Prince Charles Cinema the 20th, a special screening at the Glasgow Film Fest on the 27th, and much more! Full schedule of screening engagements listed below, with more exciting dates being added!

“We are thrilled to return to UK cinemas with the second edition of We Are The Weirdos” says The Final Girls co-director Olivia Howe. “Building upon the success of our 2017 pilot, this year's programme that not only celebrates the breadth and diversity of genre cinema, but champions what we believe are nine of the most exciting voices emerging in genre filmmaking. From animation, to slashers, to dark comedy, these films represent what horror cinema is capable of.”

“We Are The Weirdos is at the core of what we want The Final Girls to be about: a platform which can nurture, champion and spotlight female talent at the centre of the horror genre.” adds co-director Anna Bogutskaya. “The programme is distributed by The Final Girls and it is our intention to make this an annual event at cinemas worldwide.”

CATCALLS (Dir. Kate Dolan)

UK

A man cruises around late at night looking for something. He pulls in to ask two young girls for directions - only to flash them to get a cheap thrill. Unfortunately, he has picked the wrong girls. They are also out hunting tonight and they will stop at nothing to get their kill.

Hair Wolf (Dir. Mariama Diallo)

USA

The staff of a black hair salon fend off a strange new monster: white women intent on sucking the lifeblood from black culture.

Puppet Master (Dir. Hanna Bergholm)

Finland

A lonely woman allows a man to transform her into a puppet.

Inseyed (Dir. Jessica Hudak)

USA

A girl hears mysterious noises and investigates, but the source isn't an easy answer.

The Lady from 406 (Dir. Lee Kyoung)

South Korea

The woman in the upper floor is getting crazy because of the cigarette smoke coming up from the under floor. She finally visits the house below, but the man there says something unexpected.

#EATPRETTY (Dir. Rebecca Culversome)

UK

Anna is a successful product photographer, striving for a life filled with perfect moments, inspired by a constant stream of social media feeds, sponsored blogs and fairytales playing on her computer.

Blood Runs Down (Dir. Zandashé Brown)

USA

When a woman undergoes a frightening transition, her vigilant five year old daughter must decide between saving her or protecting herself in this haunting tale of inheritance, daughterhood, and demons.

Cerulia (Dir. Sofia Carillo)

Mexico

Cerulia returns to her childhood home to find that it is haunted by her memories.

Goodnight (Dir. Diane Michelle)

USA

BILLY is the MAN who LIVES UNDER MY BED....

Confirmed screenings and events include:

16th February - Hyde Park PH, Leeds

19th February - Cube, Bristol

20th February - Prince Charles Cinema, London

23rd February - BFI Southbank, London

24th February - Rio Cinema, London

27th February - Film Theatre, Glasgow - screening at Glasgow Film Fest

27th February - Tyneside, Newcastle

28th February - Genesis, London

28th February - Plaza Stockport, Manchester - Grimmfest monthly screenings

28th February - Broadway, Nottingham

About The Final Girls

The Final Girls is a UK-based film collective focused on exploring feminist themes in horror cinema and highlighting the representation and work of women in horror both in front and behind the camera. The Final Girls is run by Olivia Howe and Anna Bogutskaya. The collective launched in early 2016 with a sold-out screening of Claire Denis' Trouble Every Day. Other events have included: a 40th Anniversary celebration of Brian De Palma’s Carrie, a double-bill of feminist slasher franchise The Slumber Party Massacre, a nationwide preview tour of Anna Biller’s The Love Witch and a nationwide one-night-only screening of all-female horror anthology XX. The Final Girls launched their self-distributed shorts programme, We Are The Weirdos, in 2017. The programme premiered at the 50th edition of Sitges International Film Festival.

The Final Girls are leading a conversation around the representation of women in horror, creating a both a community of women working in genre cinema and highlighting female talent both on screen and behind the scenes.

#weareweirdos