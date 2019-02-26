THE HARVESTERS (DIE STROPERS): Altered Innocence Acquires Un Certain Regard Title

Our new friends at Altered Innocence caught our attention last year when they acquired the homoerotic giallo film Knife + Heart. While they were preparing for that theatrical relase (3/15/19) they picked the US rights for the South African drama The Harvesters (Die Stropers).

The feature film from South African filmmaker Etienne Kallos managed to find its way into the Un Certain Regard program at Cannes, not bad for your first feature film.

Altered Innocence is planning a Summer theatrical run for The Harvesters. We have included a trailer below.