THE HARVESTERS (DIE STROPERS): Altered Innocence Acquires Un Certain Regard Title

Altered Innocence has picked up the U.S. rights to Etienne Kallos' debut feature film “The Harvesters.” The film, which debuted in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival explores the tense rivalry between two boys of different backgrounds in a religious Afrikaans household. A theatrical release is planned for Summer 2019.The deal was negotiated between Frank Jaffe from Altered Innocence and Pyramide's Head of Sales Agathe Mauruc. Jaffe commented: “Etienne Kallos has crafted a striking story of family, religion, and boyhood angst set against the gorgeous landscapes of South Africa. It's a fantastic film meant to be seen on the big screen that I'm eager to bring to U.S. audiences.” Mauruc adds, “We’re thrilled that 'The Harvesters' will be presented to the US audience and we are happy to collaborate with Altered Innocence on this strong and beautiful film.”Etienne Kallos previously directed a number of short films including "Firstborn" which won the Golden Lion in Venice. "The Harvesters" is his first feature film.Synopsis: South Africa, Free State region, isolated stronghold to the Afrikaans white ethnic minority culture. In this conservative farming territory obsessed with strength and masculinity, Janno is different, secretive, emotionally frail. One day his mother, fiercely religious, brings home Pieter, a hardened street orphan she wants to save, and asks Janno to makes this stranger into his brother. The two boys start a fight for power, heritage and parental love.