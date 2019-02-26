Cannes Coverage Festival Videos Hollywood News Festival Reviews Hollywood Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

THE HARVESTERS (DIE STROPERS): Altered Innocence Acquires Un Certain Regard Title

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Our new friends at Altered Innocence caught our attention last year when they acquired the homoerotic giallo film Knife + Heart. While they were preparing for that theatrical relase (3/15/19) they picked the US rights for the South African drama The Harvesters (Die Stropers). 
 
The feature film from South African filmmaker Etienne Kallos managed to find its way into the Un Certain Regard program at Cannes, not bad for your first feature film. 
 
Altered Innocence is planning a Summer theatrical run for The Harvesters. We have included a trailer below. 
 
Altered Innocence has picked up the U.S. rights to Etienne Kallos' debut feature film “The Harvesters.” The film, which debuted in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival explores the tense rivalry between two boys of different backgrounds in a religious Afrikaans household. A theatrical release is planned for Summer 2019.
 
The deal was negotiated between Frank Jaffe from Altered Innocence and Pyramide's Head of Sales Agathe Mauruc. Jaffe commented: “Etienne Kallos has crafted a striking story of family, religion, and boyhood angst set against the gorgeous landscapes of South Africa. It's a fantastic film meant to be seen on the big screen that I'm eager to bring to U.S. audiences.” Mauruc adds, “We’re thrilled that 'The Harvesters' will be presented to the US audience and we are happy to collaborate with Altered Innocence on this strong and beautiful film.”
 
Etienne Kallos previously directed a number of short films including "Firstborn" which won the Golden Lion in Venice. "The Harvesters" is his first feature film.
 
Synopsis: South Africa, Free State region, isolated stronghold to the Afrikaans white ethnic minority culture. In this conservative farming territory obsessed with strength and masculinity, Janno is different, secretive, emotionally frail. One day his mother, fiercely religious, brings home Pieter, a hardened street orphan she wants to save, and asks Janno to makes this stranger into his brother. The two boys start a fight for power, heritage and parental love.
 
