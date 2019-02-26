STARFISH: Check Out This Beautiful, Illustrated Theatrical Poster

We are suckers for illustrated posters, especially when they are very good, as it is in this case. Stewart's illustration surely captures the intimacy and solitude of Virginia Gardner's character Aburey from White's film, conveying the tone of his cosmic horror very well.

With reality rapidly fraying at the edges, Aubrey finds herself following a string of clues left after the death of her best friend. Clues leading to a mysterious signal that could save the world.

In Starfish Virginia Gardner (Halloween 2018, Marvel’s The Runaways) stars as Aubrey, a young woman suffering from the death of a close friend. When a mysterious signal from an unknown dimension summons the end of days, it appears as if only Aubrey is left on earth. Trapped in the apartment of her recently deceased best friend, the only clue she has is a single cassette left behind after her friends death, labeled: "THIS MIXTAPE WILL SAVE THE WORLD."

Thrust into a mystery orchestrated by her friend and stricken with grief, Aubrey begins to piece the clues together, uncovering a series of tapes all with pieces of the mystery signal. Along the way, progress is impeded when monstrous creatures begin to overrun the world and enclose in on her. Aubrey is forced to fight off the encroaching creatures and move beyond her own crippling grief in order to find the remaining tapes. But will completing the signal save the world?