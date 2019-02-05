Preview: Film Comment Selects 2019

In its 19th edition, Film Comment Selects provides a showcase for various films from around the world, their contribution to cinema deemed important and vital by Film Comment Magazine's esteemed editors.

This year's lineup includes Steven Soderbergh's High Flying Bird, once again shot on an iPhone; László Nemes' Sunset, his followup to Son of Saul; Flight of a Bullet, a one-take docu into the heart of the Russia-Ukraine conflict; Up the Mountain, Zhang Yang's formally daring portrait of Bai people in Western China; and The Hidden City, a sensory tour of Madrid's underground.



Most of these films in the selection are not what you call masterpieces, but each brings a spark and its unique colors to cinema. This is the reason why I love the series. It keeps me on my toes and makes me giddy with joy because it reminds me time and again, that cinema is indeed a great art form, not because of its consistency but rather its fluidity.

Film Comment Selects runs Feb 6 thru 10th at Film Society of Lincoln Center. Please visit their website for tickets and more info.

I had a privilege to sample the following: