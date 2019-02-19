CHOKEHOLD: Trailer And Tour Dates For Indie Action Flick Starring Casper Van Dien And Melissa Croden

Our friends at Ammo Entertainment have been touring Brian Skiba's indie action flick Chokehold this month. The tour will end in New York City on the 28th and though we are a bit behind on the schedule if you are a fan of MMA fighter crossovers into film then you may want to check out Chokehold and its star, MMA fighter Melissa Croden.

Also of interest to any MLB fans out there, one of the film's executive producers is six-time all-star Kenny Lofton and he has been touring with the film. The final two stops of the tour are in Chicago on the 24th and 25th, then NYC on the 27th and 28th.

Chokehold will be available on VOD, TVOD and DVD on March 5th.