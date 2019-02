AMI is a new psychological thriller from director Rusty Nixon and IndustryWorks Studios, who is also handling international sales of the film at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival. A trailer has been released just in time for the market and you can watch it below.

Young Cassie comes across a discarded cell phone with the latest artifical intelligence on it called AMI. Cassie customizes the AI to sound like her deceased mother which soon fulfills the void in Cassie's life. As their relationship deepens, the nurturing and seemingly caring AI drives Cassie to perform heinous acts of murder that AMI convinces her are totally justifiable.