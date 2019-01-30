THE CANNIBAL CLUB (O CLUBE DOS CANIBAIS): Watch The New Trailer For Guto Parente's Brazilian Satirical Horror

Our friends at Uncork'd Entertainment are releasing Guto Parente's satirical horror flick The Cannibal Club (O CLUBE DOS CANIBAIS) in North American cinemas on March 1st, then On Demand on March 5th.

While it is sadly not a film about a club where you can smoke a fat one (waits for it...) we think that a satirical horror flick loaded with cannibalism and sexuality is a fair trade off.

The trailer for the North American release is here and Screen Anarchy is pleased to debut it to you. You will find it well below the press release but if you need any other incentive to check it out pay heed to the words of our own Ard when he caught the world premiere at IFFR last year.

...the exploits of Octavio and Gilda are shown without restraint with regards to sex and violence. And while The Cannibal Club isn't made for the gorehounds, gore is definitely there and it's as well done as the rest of the film. Meaning it's VERY well done. The film looks beautiful, and one home invasion sequence impresses with its sense of place, with tension being heightened because the audience knows exactly where everything and everyone is. Guto Parente effortlessly switches from social comedy to tense thriller and back when necessary, and while The Cannibal Club has its moments of Grand Guignol horror, they never become its centrepieces. The real horror is in these people's attitudes.

The new official trailer is below. We are also going to include the first LatAm redband trailer if you need further suggestions of the violence and sexuality that awaits you in The Cannibal Club.