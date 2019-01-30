THE CANNIBAL CLUB (O CLUBE DOS CANIBAIS): Watch The New Trailer For Guto Parente's Brazilian Satirical Horror

Sundance Coverage International Reviews Documentaries Crime Movies Indie Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
...the exploits of Octavio and Gilda are shown without restraint with regards to sex and violence. And while The Cannibal Club isn't made for the gorehounds, gore is definitely there and it's as well done as the rest of the film. Meaning it's VERY well done. The film looks beautiful, and one home invasion sequence impresses with its sense of place, with tension being heightened because the audience knows exactly where everything and everyone is.Guto Parente effortlessly switches from social comedy to tense thriller and back when necessary, and while The Cannibal Club has its moments of Grand Guignol horror, they never become its centrepieces. The real horror is in these people's attitudes.
This March, join Uncork’d Entertainment for a home cooked meal.Widely regarded as one of the goriest films in years, Brazilian horror hit Cannibal Club, directed by Guto Parente, premieres in North America this March.The film hits theaters March 1st and will be available On Demand March 5th.Otavio and Gilda are a very wealthy couple of the Brazilian elite who have the habit of eating their employees. Otavio owns a private security company and is a notable member of The Cannibal Club. When Gilda accidentally discovers a secret from Borges, a powerful congressman and the Club’s leader, her and her husband’s lives are in grave danger.The smartly satirical and undeniably jaw-dropping Cannibal Club premieres in theaters and On Demand in March.