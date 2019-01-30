Sundance Coverage International Reviews Documentaries Crime Movies Indie Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

THE CANNIBAL CLUB (O CLUBE DOS CANIBAIS): Watch The New Trailer For Guto Parente's Brazilian Satirical Horror

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
THE CANNIBAL CLUB (O CLUBE DOS CANIBAIS): Watch The New Trailer For Guto Parente's Brazilian Satirical Horror
Our friends at Uncork'd Entertainment are releasing Guto Parente's satirical horror flick The Cannibal Club (O CLUBE DOS CANIBAIS) in North American cinemas on March 1st, then On Demand on March 5th.
 
While it is sadly not a film about a club where you can smoke a fat one (waits for it...) we think that a satirical horror flick loaded with cannibalism and sexuality is a fair trade off. 
 
The trailer for the North American release is here and Screen Anarchy is pleased to debut it to you. You will find it well below the press release but if you need any other incentive to check it out pay heed to the words of our own Ard when he caught the world premiere at IFFR last year.
 
...the exploits of Octavio and Gilda are shown without restraint with regards to sex and violence. And while The Cannibal Club isn't made for the gorehounds, gore is definitely there and it's as well done as the rest of the film. Meaning it's VERY well done. The film looks beautiful, and one home invasion sequence impresses with its sense of place, with tension being heightened because the audience knows exactly where everything and everyone is. 
 
Guto Parente effortlessly switches from social comedy to tense thriller and back when necessary, and while The Cannibal Club has its moments of Grand Guignol horror, they never become its centrepieces. The real horror is in these people's attitudes.
 
The new official trailer is below. We are also going to include the first LatAm redband trailer if you need further suggestions of the violence and sexuality that awaits you in The Cannibal Club
 
This March, join Uncork’d Entertainment for a home cooked meal.
 
Widely regarded as one of the goriest films in years, Brazilian horror hit Cannibal Club, directed by Guto Parente, premieres in North America this March.
 
The film hits theaters March 1st and will be available On Demand March 5th.
 
Otavio and Gilda are a very wealthy couple of the Brazilian elite who have the habit of eating their employees. Otavio owns a private security company and is a notable member of The Cannibal Club. When Gilda accidentally discovers a secret from Borges, a powerful congressman and the Club’s leader, her and her husband’s lives are in grave danger.               
 
The smartly satirical and  undeniably jaw-dropping Cannibal Club premieres in theaters and On Demand in March.  
 
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about The Cannibal Club (O Clube Dos Canibais)

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.