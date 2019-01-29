Philadelphia Unnamed 2019: Fourth Annual Festival Open For Submissions

The fourth annual Phialdelphia Unnamed Film Festival, PUFF, is now open for submissions. Running out of the Proscenium Theater in the city of brotherly love PUFF looks for genre films that like to paint outside of the lines, offering patrons a viewing experience outside of the norm.

This year festival founder Alex Gardner has added local filmmakers Jill Trager and Brandon Tanczak (Creepy, Marionette, Ominous and Inside the Underground) to the team. Gardner has also enlisted the help of Horror Happens Radio host Jay Kay. Ah, this now explains all his very specific film festival related questions on our social media platforms. Well played, Jay.

Have a look at PUFF's previous lineups and if you think you have the kind of film the team is looking for go through their FilmFreeway page and submit your film