Osaka Asian Film Festival to Open With RANDEN: THE COMINGS AND GOINGS OF A KYOTO TRAM

Osaka's annual celebration of Asian cinema, Osaka Asian Film Festival, launched into its 14th year today by announcing their opening film. Actor and director Suzuki Takuji (A Band Rabbit and a Boy) will present the world premiere of his latest, Randen: The Comings and Goings of a Kyoto Tram when the festival begins on 8th March.

Set around a local tram line in the historic city of Kyoto, the film features Iura Arata (star of Kore'eda's After Life and Air Doll) and Onishi Ayaka (The Chrysanthenum and the Guillotine). Here's the synopsis:

A writer from Kamakura named HIRAOKA Eisei (IURA Arata) is researching supernatural stories but finds himself revisiting memories from a previous visit to his wife’s home town.

OGURA Kako (ONISHI Ayaka), a shy local woman, is asked to help an actor from Tokyo practice speaking with Kyoto intonation and, after the lesson, he asks her to show him around Arashiyama. KITAKADO Nanten, a high school girl from Aomori, shows a one-track mind when she falls for a train nerd who sees nothing but trams.

The love of three couples is carried along together by the famous trams and a little of Kyoto’s special magic and folklore. The course of true love rarely runs smooth but if fate places you on a Randen tram, then you will at least get a scenic ride amidst the history and wonderful sights of the city in this charming fairy-tale film that breathes the culture and atmosphere of the city.