KING OF THIEVES: Michael Caine Knows His Diamonds in Exclusive Clip

James Marsh's (the other one) crime film King of Thieves will be in theaters and On Demand and Digital HD this Friday, January 25th. Screen Anarchy has an exclusive clip from the flick to share with you today. In it, Michael Caine gives Charlie Cox a lesson in diamond quality. Check it out, along with the trailer, below.

A true crime film about a crew of retired crooks who pull off a major heist in London's jewelry district. What starts off as their last criminal hurrah quickly turns into a brutal nightmare due to greed. Based on infamous true events.

King of Thieves stars Michael Caine, Jim Broadbent, Tom Courtenay, Charlie Cox, Paul Whitehouse with Michael Gambon and Ray Winstone.