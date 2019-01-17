JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 - PARABELLUM Trailer, And Away we go!

Here is the trailer for the third John Wick film, Chapter 3 - Parbellum. It is everything you hoped for. And more.

Let's not dilly dally about. Enjoy! Then come back and tell us what your favorite part is. Wick killing from a motorcycle? Wick killing from a horse? Wick just killing? Or how about Berry's dogs getting in on the action? Let us know below.

In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, super-assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

John Wick Chapter 3 - Parabellum comes to cinemas on May 17, 2019.

Stars Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Saïd Taghmaoui, Jerome Flynn, Jason Mantzoukas, Tobias Segal, Boban Marjanovic, with Anjelica Huston, and Ian McShane.