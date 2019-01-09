Freestyle Digital Media acquires comedy-drama "Brown's Canyon" for January Release

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, has acquired North American rights to the comedy-drama BROWN’S CANYON. The comedy-drama about five people at turning points in their lives debuts on VOD and will be available to rent and own on digital HD across global internet and satellite platforms through Freestyle Digital Media on January 29, 2019.

BROWN’S CANYON tells the story of two life coaches who head into the Utah mountains to lead a mindfulness retreat, only to have their own lives unravel over one awkward weekend. Mindfulness practitioners Allison and Stephi hope to resuscitate their careers by hosting a women’s retreat at an isolated mountain location. When Allison’s husband Thom, reeling from a financial disaster, and his sidekick Billy, arrive unexpectedly, the zen dreams begin to unravel. A mudslide, an earring, and a bowl of spoiled chili conspire against them, forcing everyone to re-examine their own messy lives. Sometimes, one weekend changes everything.

BROWN’S CANYON was written and directed by John Helde and produced by Lisa Every, Jenn Ruzumna, and John Helde. BROWN’S CANYON features an ensemble cast including: Lisa Every (‘Stephi’), Jenn Ruzumna (‘Allison’), Sara Thiessen (‘Pat’), Carter Rodriquez (‘Thom’), and Eric Jordan (‘Billy’).

“BROWN’S CANYON was developed collaboratively with the cast, which is fairly unusual in the world of narrative movies,” said filmmaker John Helde. “I love this process because it gives me the opportunity to work with the cast for a much longer period, and because it brings the energy and spontaneity of multiple creative minds to the story.”

Freestyle Digital Media Acquisitions Director, Rachel Koehler, negotiated the deal to acquire BROWN’S CANYON directly with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.



BROWN’S CANYON oficial website: www.brownscanyonmovie.com

BROWN’S CANYON official trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v= e82P2bQMiwc





About Entertainment Studios

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Denver, and Raleigh. Entertainment Studios owns eight 24-hour HD cable television networks serving nearly 160 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV,COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV,CARS.TV,

ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, and JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV. The company also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 41 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Entertainment Studios provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES and the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK. Upcoming releases include the Keanu Reeves sci-fi thriller REPLICAS, the Jeremy Renner/Heidi Klum-starring animated feature ARCTIC DOGS, the John Krasinski/Emily Blunt-starring animated feature ANIMAL CRACKERS, and Joe Carnahan's Mel Gibson/Naomi Watts starring action-thriller BOSS LEVEL. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include DEMON HOUSE directed by Zak Bagans, BERNARD AND HUEY starring Jim Rash, David Koechner and Mae Whitman, and THE BACHELORS starring J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush. Other recent Freestyle titles include the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, the award winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal, sci-fi thriller THE RECALL starring Wesley Snipes, MILES starring Molly Shannon and Paul Reiser, horror documentary DEMON HOUSE starring Zak Bagans, host of Travel Channel’s highest rated show Ghost Adventures, the animated feature HELL & BACK starring Nick Swardson, Mila Kunis and Bob Odenkirk, and THE GIRL IN THE BOOK with Emily VanCamp and Michael Nyqvist.

For more information, visit:

www.entertainmentstudios.com

www.freestylereleasing.com

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv