Crazy Broke Asians: New York Asian Film Festival Winter Showcase Champions the 99%, MISS BAEK to Open

As huge fans of the NYAFF, we are ecstatic to hear that the festival is branching out further, launching its very first Winter Showcase this coming February. Launching off the back of last year’s Crazy Rich Asians fever, the inaugural event throws a light on the continent's less ostentatious inhabitants, with a range of films from the entertaining to the introspective.

Spanning two consecutive weekends, February 1-3 and 8-10, the showcase kicks off with Lee Ji-won's Miss Baek, starring the wonderful Han Ji-min, who also serves as the festival’s ambassador and will be in attendance. Other highlights include a celebration of Indonesian martial arts sensation Iko Uwais, with screenings of his early breakout offerings, Merantau and The Raid: Redemption.

A total of 15 films will be screened, encompassing some of the best talent from around the region. Recent festival hits like Zahir Omar’s Malaysian crime flick Fly By Night and Liu Jian’s nihilistic animation Have a Nice Day play alongside Stephen Chow’s legendary King of Beggars and Taiwanese classics The 7 Grandmasters and The Swordsman of all Swordsmen. Boxing heavyweights Masaharu Take’s 100 Yen Love and Ryoo Seung-wan’s Crying Fist, as well as weighty dramas Yang Ik-june’s Breathless, and Patrick Tam’s After This Our Exile help fill out the impeccable roster.

FULL LINEUP AND SCHEDULE

===

2/1 7:30 PM MISS BAEK

2/2 2:00 PM FLY BY NIGHT (aka FOUR)

2/2 4:30 PM MEE POK MAN

2/2 7:00 PM HAVE A NICE DAY

2/3 1:00 PM AFTER THIS OUR EXILE

2/3 4:00 PM CRYING FIST

2/3 7:00 PM BREATHLESS

2/8 7:30 PM 100 YEN LOVE

2/9 1:00 PM 7 GRANDMASTERS

2/9 3:00 PM THE MYSTERY OF CHESS BOXING

2/9 5:00 PM THE SWORDSMAN OF ALL SWORDSMEN

2/9 7:00 PM THE SECRET SCREENING

2/10 1:00 PM KING OF BEGGARS

2/10 3:30 PM MERANTAU

2/10 6:00 PM THE RAID: REDEMPTION