Boston SciFi Film Festival: Short Film Program Announced

The Boston Science Fiction Film Festival officially announced its lineup of short films the other day. Of nearly 300 films submitted, the festival programmers have whittled those down to a collection of a mere 45.

The lineup has been divided into seven programs that will play at least twice during the festival so there should be no fear of missing out on a particular grouping.

The Screen Anarchy family is also pleased as punch that once again our own Izzy Lee's My Monster continues to tear up the festival circuit with a hometown stop at the festival. Look for My Monster in the Apogee program, twice on February 10th then on February 15th.

The full lineup is below. Further down you will find a link for ticket information as well.

Making a short film is a rite of passage for many new directors. In the old days, short films would be shown before the feature presentation, but over time they were gradually replaced with advertisements and trailers for other films. Now with websites like YouTube and Vimeo, the art of the short film is back on the rise.

"Year after year, we see film submissions that explore our unbreakable bonds to each other and our significant/insignificant place in the universe” says Festival Co-Curator, Suzzanne Cromwell. “We fall in love with robust characters and dynamic narratives that evoke laughter, tears, hope, and wonder, and challenge our creative spirit. Our shorts programs showcase a remarkable breadth of diverse filmmaking from across the globe -- it's an honor to share the artistry of these gifted filmmakers and celebrate the short film medium."

Curated down from 290 submissions from around the globe, 45 films will be shown as part of this year’s programming. The films have been divided into seven individual programs, each program consisting of seven or eight short films. The names given to these individual programs speak to the overarching themes or ideas that the films have in common.

All films will be shown in the Screening Room of the Somerville Theatre in Davis Square (55 Davis Square, Somerville MA, 02144)

Many directors, filmmakers, actors and other special guests will be available for interviews and other media interests. To speak to someone or inquire about interviews director, please email us at info@BostonSciFi.com, subject line: Media Request. Screeners are available for specific films.

SHORT FILM LINEUP

Apogee

“Apogee” is the point in the orbit of the moon or a satellite at which it is furthest from the earth, or the highest point in the development of something; a climax or culmination. The films that make up the Apogee program are films that explore what it means to do something to the fullest extent.

Films

Andromeda d: Emily Dean (15 minutes)

The Replacement d: Sean Miller (15 minutes)

Runner d: Yung-Jae Chen (25 minutes)

The Bumbry Encounter d: Jay Raja (17 minutes)

The Last Dance d: Oliver Milburn (8 minutes)

My Monster d: Izzy Lee (7 minutes)

Schedule

February 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM

February 10, 2019 at 8:00 PM

February 15, 2019 at 8:00 PM

Vector

While there are many definitions of the word “vector”, the definition used to connect the films in this program is the simplest one; a way or direction for getting from one point to another.

Films

8:27 d: Matthias Kreter (13 minutes)

Doctor of Monster d: Gustavo Teixeira (11 minutes)

The Bumbling Gentleman in Something or Other d: Bob White (24 minutes)

Fauxmote d: Stuart Roelke (7 minutes)

The Treadmill d: Stefan Dezil (3 minutes)

Memorial to the Future d: Patricia McInroy (6 minutes)

Space Between Stars d: Samuel W. Bradley (10 minutes)

One Small Step d: Bobby Pontillas (8 minutes)

Schedule

February 11, 2019 at 8:00 PM

February 16, 2019 at 6:00 PM

Convergence

When things come together or “converge”, there are a variety of potential outcomes. It could result in collaboration, uniformity, new growth or transformation. These possibilities and more are all explored in the films that make up the Convergence programming.

Films

Margaret and Gary d: Fredric Lehne (9 minutes)

Enora d: Sami Khadraoui, Monney Benoît (27 minutes)

Uzi d: Sam Powell (10 minutes)

The Jump d: Andy Sowerby (9 minutes)

Faulty Father d: Benjamin Welmond (10 minutes)

FEAW d: Robin Tremblay (7 minutes)

Saturn Through The Telescope d: Rafael Alvarez Armesto (11 minutes)

Schedule

February 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM

February 15, 2019 at 6:00 PM

Periscope

Pulled from Webster’s dictionary, a periscope is an “optical instrument that enables the user to view objects that are not in the direct line of vision”. Following this definition, the short films that make up the Periscope program are about finding new ways to view the people, places and things around us.

Films

The Masseuse d: Ce Ding Tan (20 minutes)

Blue Light d: Alfonso Segura Ballesteros, Andres Malo Segura (19 minutes)

NarcoLeap d: Kate Green (8 minutes)

L'uomo Proibito d: Tiziano Russo (20 minutes)

Novalis d: Chris Powell (3 minutes)

A Night at Club Zenos d: Arnold J Chon (20 minutes)

Schedule

February 10, 2019 at 4:00 PM

February 13, 2019 at 8:00 PM

Disruptors

The word “disrupt” invokes thoughts of turmoil and destruction. A disrupter can be a person or thing that prevents something, a process, or event, from continuing as usual or as expected. But is this a bad thing? Or can a little disruption be necessary sometimes?

Films

Gerry Anderson's Firestorm - Pilot Minisode d; Steve Begg (9 minutes)

Subverse d: Joseph White (10 minutes)

Galactic Galaxy: Season One Ep 1-3 d: Anthony Ferraro (14 minutes)

Integration Ep 1: The Update d: Matthew Harris (22 minutes)

The Cul de Sac Season 1 and 2 d: Stephen Campbell (22 minutes)

La Supercafetera d: Jacobo Saro (10 minutes)

Schedule

February 9, 2019 at 6:00 PM

February 12, 2019 at 8:00 PM

February 16, 2019 at 4:00 PM

Echo

An echo can be the response you hear when you shout your name into a canyon or off of a mountaintop. It can also be the unexpected reverberations of a single event, like a rock being thrown into a quiet pond. It can also be a form of communication, with one person echoing another’s emotions or words back at them.

Films

The Nine Billion Names of God d: Dominique Filhol (14 minutes)

Mise En Abyme d: Edoardo Smerilli (11 minutes)

CC d: Kailey Spear, Sam Spear (14 minutes)

Metta Via d: Warren Flanagan (12 minutes)

The Cape d: Andrew Olson (13 minutes)

Amicae Aeternum d: David Graham Tennant (25 minutes)

Schedule

February 9, 2019 at 8:00 PM

February 14, 2019 at 8:00 PM

February 16, 2019 ar 2:00 PM

Agenda

Agendas can be useful when they come in the form of a to-do list or a calendar. An agenda can also be menacing when it comes in the form of underlying intentions or secret motives. Viewers of the group of films will have the opportunity to see agendas in all their forms, nefarious or otherwise.

Films

Here and Beyond d: Colin West (7 minutes)

Mr. Sushi d: Joshua Sallach (13 minutes)

The Beacon d: Chris Staehler (27 minutes)

Miracle Desert d: Mark Hosack (13 minutes)

One in Hundreds d: Mark Towers (9 minutes)

Kalewa d: Mitchell Viernes (15 minutes)

Schedule

February 9, 2019 at 4:00 PM

February 16, 2019 at 8:00 PM