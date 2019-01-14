LIFE AFTER FLASH Leads Lineup of Boston SciFi Film Festival's 44th Edition

The 44th edition of the Boston SciFi Film Festival is returning to Somerville, MA in February. Over eleven days attendees can attend screenings, workshops and panels which delve into the world of SciFi. A highlight of the festival will be the opening night film Life After Flash, directed by Lisa Down and starring Sam Jones of the 1980 film. Both will be in attendance that night.

There is a lot of information about this year's festival so we will simply let the press release do all the informing that needs to be informed. With better grammar.

“Every year it’s different,” says festival founder, Garen Daly. “Every year we see what people are thinking about, what their fears are, and what their passions are. SF44 is full of female directed films, documentaries, and expressing the fears of an unstable political world.”

SOMERVILLE, MA January 11, 2019 -- The longest running genre film festival in the United States has announced its lineup for the 44th year. In partnership with the Somerville Theatre in Davis Square the festival brings 11 days of thought provoking, entertaining and mind-bending films, panels, parties as well as the infamous 24-hour ‘Thon (film marathon). Most screenings will be followed by in-depth Q&A discussions with filmmakers and experts.

In partnership with the Museum of Science, The Somerville Theatre, Women in Film and Video New England, Boskone, and Gunpowder and Sky

Program Includes 8 World Premieres, 3 US Premieres, 2 New England Premieres Among Over 90 Films and Events

FILMS

The Opening Night film on Feb. 8 will be Lisa Down’s documentary Life After Flash, which follows famed Flash Gordon actor Sam Jones years after the cult film. The screening is preceded by the 6:30pm red carpet event. The 7pm screening is followed by an in-depth Q&A with Sam Jones and Lisa Downs.

Additional female directed films include the New England premiere of Arwen Curry’s documentary Worlds of Ursula Le Guin which explores the life and art of the legendary author. This screening is sponsored by WIFVNE and Boskone and will have Curry present for a Q&A. Ursula Le Guin’s work inspired the Japanese animated version of her book Tales from Earthsea which is part of the SciFi Kids program.

The world premiere of Mnemophrenia (dir. Eirini Konstantinidou) explores a new psychosis that blurs the lines between real and artificial memories created by virtual reality. This film sparked Konstantinidou’s PhD research. She will give a Q&A after the screening. The New England premiere of Eye of the Beholder: The Art of Dungeons & Dragons (dirs. Kelley Slagle and Brian Stillman) is a documentary celebrating the legacy of the art and artists behind the beloved, Dungeons & Dragons.

In partnership with the Museum of Science, Wizards of Hollywood, a film about the titans of CGI and special effects is playing at the Charles Hayden Planetarium with special guests Ed Kramer (director) and Catherine “Queen of Rotting Flesh” Craig. The film is a work in progress and the audience will have the chance to impact the direction of the film during the post-screen Q&A. In addition to Wizards of Hollywood, The Mummy (1999) starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz will be accompanied with live commentary from Ed Kramer and Catherine Craig. Craig worked on the film including the meticulous special effects on the mummified pharaoh as he slowly regenerates throughout the film.

Other themes the festival explores is technology’s personal effect on relationships. The film 2050 focuses on a married video game developer who is introduced to a warehouse that customizes sex and love robots for human companionship. On the flip side Violentia is a drama that follows a nano-tech engineer as he dedicates himself to curing violence after his daughter is killed. The dark path he follows blurs his reality.

The US premieres of documentaries Chesley Bonestall: A Brush with the Future and Ray Harryhausen: Special Effects Titan are both talking heads documentaries reintroducing audiences to the long forgotten painter and architect, Chesley Bonestall and celebrated visual effects artist and producer, Ray Harryhausen. Bonestall was an architect and painter who was a matte artist for famous films like Citizen Kane. His paintings helped inspire America’s space program. And Ray Harryhausen’s legacy inspired the likes of Tim Burton, James Cameron, Peter Jackson, and Steven Spielberg.

This year’s program has upped the ante on local flavor or films with ties to New England. Natick native Paul J. Salamoff (attending) directed Encounter, starring Luke Hemsworth and Anna Hutchinson. This is the East Coast premiere of the film and gives us a Hollywood approach to alien encounters. Another Massachusetts native, director and Boston SciFi alum Robert Heske of Shrewsbury, will be present for the world premiere and Q&A of his documentary Afraid of Nothing. This doc explores what happens to energy after death with input from shamans, psychics, and scientists. Infinite Santa 8000 is another world premiere of director Michael Neel’s animated post apocalyptic zombie takeover where Santa needs to eat...humans. Axcellerator is a locally made film made in Rutland, VT with Sam “Flash Gordon” Jones. Abducted: New England is another locally made documentary about alien abductions and abductees in New England. One of the directors Bill Brock will be present for a pre-screen Q&A. A Witch’s Love Spell is a 3-part event hosted by local witches from New Hampshire where audiences will learn about witchcraft with Pagan roots - for one it’s not Wicca. Love Spell includes live music (harp accompaniment), a screening of the 23-minute short Woodland Alchemy and a love spell just in time for Valentine’s day.

In addition to our slate of local films we also have a number of international films from China, Norway, Japan, Ireland, and the UK premiering at the festival. The world premiere of UK drama, The Last Boy, is based on writings of ancient Islamic poet and mystic Rumi. It follows a boy trying to find a place that grants wishes after his mother’s death. Another UK world premiere is for the short, Beneath the Trees, where Emily goes out for a walk in the woods with friends and realizes her friends aren’t what they seem. The Boston premiere of the Norwegian film Kometen focuses on a man’s search for his missing father centers around the reappearance of a comet. The Irish action packed, monster horror film Killers Within is a genre mixing film from Boston SciFi alums. Dark Sense from the UK follows Simon who can see a glimpse of the future and tries to stop a killer. The German Ingenium centers around Felicitas whose life is turned upside down after her nightmares take over and her reality is in question. The world premiere of Chinese film Last Sunrise will screen as well as Lost in Apocalypse another Chinese film where a group of seemingly unrelated individuals fight their way out of a virus-infested hotel, only to find themselves at a worse place than before.

The festival is also bringing back some beloved scifi classics like: King Kong (1933), Have Rocket Will Travel (1959) starring The Three Stooges, H.G. Wells’ First Men in the Moon (1964), 20,00 Leagues Under the Sea (1954), and the Czech film Ikarie XB-1 (1963), that inspired Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey.

The SciFi Kids is a program just for children. In addition to the screening of Tales from Earthsea and Michael Neel’s animation workshop co-led by his 6 year old son, Godzilla will also screen during the festival for junior dinosaur lovers and their parents.

The Closing Night film is the world premiere of Bruce Wemple’s Lake Artifact. This sci-fi thriller centers around 5 friends that go on a 3-day weekend getaway in the woods where time and space begins to turn them against each other one by one.

More film screenings will be added regularly. Check www.bostonscifi.com for the most up-to-date information.

SPECIAL EVENTS, PANELS & WORKSHOPS

Feb. 8, 2019

6:30pm: Red Carpet for Life After Flash - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

Sam Jones and director Lisa Downs will walk the red carpet before the Life After Flash screening and meet fans and press at the festival’s kick off event.

Feb. 9, 2019

11am: Animation Workshop - Homewood Suites, 1 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington, MA 02474

Infinite Santa 8000 director Michael Neel with his 6-year old son Jasper will lead an animation workshop for children as part of SciFi Kids. The animations made during this workshop will air during the ‘Thon.

Feb. 10, 2019

11am: WIFVNE Presents...Women in SciFi - Orleans Restaurant, 65 Holland St., Somerville, MA 02144

Panelists: Lisa Downs (Life After Flash), Eirini Konstantinidou (Mnemophrenia), Catherine Craig (The Queen of Rotting Flesh)

The panel discusses the difficulties of being a female director and producer in sci-fi. What were their hardships? How did they overcome them? Listen to their stories.

Feb. 12, 2019

5pm: Abducted: New England Panel - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

Panelists: Bill Brock, Sam Baltrusis and local alien abductees: Mike Stevens, Ken Owens, and Shane Shiros

Watch as director Bill Brock and local paranormal and supernatural expert Sam Baltrusis discuss alien abductions in New England. Local abductees will be present and share their experiences and answer audience questions.

8:30pm: Boston Science Fiction Film Festival Presents...Wizards of Hollywood A Work in Progress - Museum of Science’s Charles Hayden Planetarium, 1 Science Park, Boston, MA 02114

Panelists: Ed Kramer (director) and Catherine “Queen of Rotting Flesh” Craig

A film about the titans of CGI and special effects is playing at the Charles Hayden Planetarium with special guests Ed Kramer (director) and Catherine “Queen of Rotting Flesh” Craig. The film is a work in progress and the audience will have the chance to impact the direction of the film during the post-screen Q&A.

Feb. 13, 2019

5pm: A Witch’s Love Spell - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

Panelists: Roxie Zwicker (Woodland Alchemy), Chad Cordner, Ed Kenn, Jenna Green

This 3-part event is the perfect way to bring in Valentine’s Day and learn more about local witches. The local crew headed by director Roxie Zwicker will introduce the audience to the Alchemy of Music, a live musical performance by harpist Jenna Green. Followed by the screening of Zwicker’s short film Woodland Alchemy. With a magical and passionate conclusion of a love spell from the New Hampshire based witches.

Feb. 16, 2019

11am: Distribution and Screenwriting: Tricks of the Trade - Orleans Restaurant, 65 Holland St., Somerville, MA 02144

Panelists: Paul Salamoff (Encounter), Eric Bromberg (Head of DUST Studios, a Gunpowder and Sky company), Ty Burr (film critic, The Boston Globe), Monica Castile

Get an insider’s perspective and tips on the world of film distribution and screenwriting. Find out what makes a good screenplay and the ins and outs of getting a film seen in front of audiences.

LINEUP

Feb. 8, 2019

6:30pm: Red Carpet for Life After Flash - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

7pm: Life After Flash (dir. Lisa Downs) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

8:30pm: Life After Flash Q&A with Sam Jones and Lisa Downs - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

US PREMIERE

9pm: Dark Sense (dir. Magnus Wake) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

9:15pm: Life After Flash Party - Orleans Restaurant, 65 Holland St., Somerville, MA 02144

Feb. 9, 2019

SCIFI KIDS

11am: Animation Workshop with Michael and Jasper Neel - Homewood Suites, 1 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington, MA 02474

1pm: Have Rocket Will Travel (dir. David Lowell Rich) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

WORLD PREMIERE

3pm: The Last Boy (dir. Perry Bhandal) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

5pm: Axcellerator (dir. David Giancola) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

7pm: Ikarie XB-1 - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

9pm: Killers Within (dirs. Paul Bushe, Brian O’Neill) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

Feb. 10, 2019

11am: WIFVNE Presents...Women in SciFi Panel - Orleans Restaurant, 65 Holland St., Somerville, MA 02144

1pm: King Kong (dirs. Merian C. Cooper, Ernest B. Schoedsack) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

3pm: First Men in the Moon (dir. H.G. Wells) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

BOSTON PREMIERE

5pm: Kometen (dir. Bard Rossevold) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

SPECIAL LIVE COMMENTARY

7pm: The Mummy (dir. Stephen Sommers) + Live commentary from Ed Kramer and Catherine Craig - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

9pm: Violentia (dir. Ray Raghavan) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

Feb. 11, 2019

US PREMIERE

5pm: Ray Harryhausen: Special Effects Titan (dir. Gilles Penso) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

WORLD PREMIERE

7pm: Mnemophrenia (dir. Eirini Konstantinidou) + Q&A - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

WORLD PREMIERE

9pm: Last Sunrise (dir. Wen Ren) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

Feb. 12, 2019

WORLD PREMIERE

5pm: Abducted: New England (dirs. Bill Brock and Nomar Slevik) Panel and Pre-Screen Q&A with Bill Brock and local alien abductees: Mike Stevens, Ken Owens, and Shane Shiros - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

WORLD PREMIERE

7pm: Afraid of Nothing (dir. Robert Heske) + Q&A - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

MUSEUM OF SCIENCE SCREENING

8:30pm: Boston Science Fiction Film Festival Presents...Wizards of Hollywood: A Work in Progress (dir. Ed Kramer with Catherine Craig) + Q&A - Museum of Science’s Charles Hayden Planetarium, 1 Science Park, Boston, MA 02114

9pm: 2050 (dir. Princeton Holt) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

10pm: SciFi New England Party - Orleans Restaurant, 65 Holland St., Somerville, MA 02144

Feb. 13, 2019

5pm: A Witch’s Love Spell Panel - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

7pm: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (dir. Richard Fleischer) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

9pm: Moon (dir. Duncan Jones) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

Feb. 14, 2019

5pm: Black Site (dir. Tom Paton) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

NEW ENGLAND PREMIERE

7pm: Worlds of Ursula Le Guin (dir. Arwen Curry) + Q&A - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

9pm: Lost in Apocalypse (dir. Sky Wang) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

10pm: Women in Film and Video New England and Boskone Party - Orleans Restaurant, 65 Holland St., Somerville, MA 02144

Feb. 15, 2019

WORLD PREMIERE

5pm: Beneath the Trees (dir. Marco De Luca) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

NEW ENGLAND PREMIERE

7pm: Eye of the Beholder (dirs. Kelley Slagle, Brian Stillman) + Q&A - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

9pm: Ingenium (dir. Steffen Hacker) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

WORLD PREMIERE

11pm: Infinite Santa 8000 (dir. Michael Neel) + Q&A - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

Feb. 16, 2019

11am: Distribution and Screenwriting: Tricks of the Trade Panel - Orleans Restaurant, 65 Holland St., Somerville, MA 02144

SCIFI KIDS

1pm: Tales from Earthsea (dir. Gorô Miyazaki) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

US PREMIERE

3pm: Chesley Bonestall: A Brush with the Future (dir. Douglass M. Stewart) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

5pm: Gorts Shorts - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

EAST COAST PREMIERE

7pm: Encounter (dir. Paul Salamoff) + Q&A - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

WORLD PREMIERE

9pm: Lake Artifact (dir. Bruce Wemple) - The Somerville Theatre, 55 Davis Sq., Somerville, MA 02144

10:30pm: Festival Closing Night Party - Orleans Restaurant, 65 Holland St., Somerville, MA 02144

Feb. 17, 2019

12pm: The 24-hour ‘Thon begins

Feb. 18, 2019

12pm: The ‘Thon ends and festival concludes