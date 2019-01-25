Arrow Video Brings Spaghetti Westerns, American Thrillers, Japanese Sci-Fi & More This April

Our friends at Arrow Video continue to deplete my already non-existant retirement fund with their latest annnouncement of new releases for April of 2019.
In this month they'll bring several older films to Blu-ray for the first time as well as a contemporary Japanese sci-fi from a current cult champ, Miike Takashi. See the gallery below for details regarding Richard Friedman's Scared Stiff (US/UK), Riccardo Freda's The Iguana With The Tongue Of Fire (US/UK), Harley Cokeliss' Black Moon Rising (UK), Enzo Castellari's Keoma (US), and Miike Takashi's Terra Formars (US/UK).
NEW UK/US/CA TITLE: Scared Stiff (Blu-ray)
Release dates: April 22/23
TV star Mary Page Keller (Pretty Little Liars) appears alongside Andrew Stevens (10 to Midnight, The Fury) as a couple terrorised by an age-old curse in this much-underrated late-80s offering from director Richard Friedman.
Keller plays Kate Christopher, a singer who moves into an old colonial mansion with her son and psychologist boyfriend David (Stevens). But when they make a strange and gruesome discovery in the boarded-up attic, it soon becomes clear that the mansion carries with it a dark and blood-stained past – and one that is about to terrorise them in the present.
The second feature helmed by Richard Friedman, who went on to direct such genre favourites as Doom Asylum and Phantom of the Mall: Eric’s Revenge, Scared Stiff (AKA The Masterson Curse) builds to an astonishing practical FX-laden climax sure to please fans of 80s horror.
