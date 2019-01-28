AFTER THE LETHARGY: International Trailer Premiere of Marc Carrete's English Language Debut

Marc Carrete, Spanish filmmaker (Asmodexia) and producer (Framed) will make his English language debut with the sci-fi thriller After the Lethargy. Screen Anarchy has been asked to premiere the new international trailer; watch it below.
The film follows reporter Sara (Andrea Guasch), who travels to the hot spot where one of the most extraordinary contacts with extraterrestrials in history supposedly took place. A forest ranger (Joe Manjón) and a sinister villager (Ramon Canals), accompany the girl, helping her to overcome the dangers that nature entails. However, despite good intentions, they will soon be attacked by a creature that lives in the depths of the forest, being forced to take refuge in an old abandoned military barrack.