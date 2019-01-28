AFTER THE LETHARGY: International Trailer Premiere of Marc Carrete's English Language Debut

Marc Carrete, Spanish filmmaker (Asmodexia) and producer (Framed) will make his English language debut with the sci-fi thriller After the Lethargy. Screen Anarchy has been asked to premiere the new international trailer; watch it below.

The film follows reporter Sara (Andrea Guasch), who travels to the hot spot where one of the most extraordinary contacts with extraterrestrials in history supposedly took place. A forest ranger (Joe Manjón) and a sinister villager (Ramon Canals), accompany the girl, helping her to overcome the dangers that nature entails. However, despite good intentions, they will soon be attacked by a creature that lives in the depths of the forest, being forced to take refuge in an old abandoned military barrack.

Sales agent Devilworks is repping After the Lethargy at next week’s EFM in Berlin.