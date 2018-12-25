Trailer for US: Jordan Peele Wishes You a Scary Christmas

As my colleague Josh Hurtado noted, not many of us would have guessed that Jordan Peele, known mainly as a comedian, would turn out to be a great horror director. His feature debut Get Out, a brilliant social satire-horror, won the hearts of audiences and critics alike in 2017, as well as winning Peele an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Now, Peele returns with another tale of terror, and he's yet again scored an amazing cast. The first trailer dropped today, and it looks pretty amazing.

Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong'o) returns to her beachside childhood home with her husband, Gabe (Winston Duke), and their two children (Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex) for an idyllic summer getaway. Haunted by an unexplainable and unresolved trauma from her past and compounded by a string of eerie coincidences, Adelaide feels her paranoia elevate to high-alert as she grows increasingly certain that something bad is going to befall her family.

After spending a tense beach day with their friends, the Tylers (Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon), Adelaide and her family return to their vacation home. When darkness falls, the Wilsons discover the silhouette of four figures holding hands as they stand in the driveway.

Is it Invasion of the Body Snatchers meets Them? What is the connection between scissors and bunnies? Also, bunnies! I think I will not watch any more trailers of this film: this is pretty much terrifying magic and all the incentive we should need to see this film.

Us opens in theatres on March 15, 2019.