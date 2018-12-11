Short Film WE SUMMONED A DEMON: Be Careful What You Wish For

Filmmaker Chris McInroy is no stranger to these pages or to much of our readership: his short films such as Bad Guy Number 2 and Death Metal have screened at festivals around the world (Fantasia, FrightFest, Fantastic Fest, Boston Underground to name a few) and won numerous awards.

McInroy's latest opus, We Summoned a Demon, finds him yet again wading into the hilariously bloody and inept actions of an earnest yet arguably not-so-smart guy (played by the brilliant Kirk C. Johnson), as two guys try to get some dark powers to help them talk to girls. Of course, as is expected, it doesn't exactly go as planned.

After its extensive festival run, the short is now online for your viewing pleasure!