Relive the atmosphere of "Finale" in the comfort of your own home - Soundtrack now released!

"Finale" is a new horror film from Denmark directed by Søren Juul Petersen based on the book by Steen Langstrup, starring Anne Bergfeld, Karin Michelsen, Damon Younger, Kristoffer Fabricius, Mads Koudal, Kim Sønderholm and Gustav Scavenius and if you've seen the film, you know how much the brilliant music and score by Peter K. Nørgaard means for the overall picture.



Therefore, the soundtrack is now available to you courtesy of Spotify with other services soon to follow!

Nationwide quietness. The streets are empty. Everyone’s glued to their screens at home, watching the final game. In the outskirts of Denmark, close to the German border, a small gas station needs to be open for service, even on this special night. Two young women have the shift. Ambitious Agnes is in the backroom putting finishing touches on her thesis, while freespirited Belinda is on her phone, hoping to get the attention of her boyfriend. Unfortunately, the shift is not going to be as uneventful as they think, because no customers also means no witnesses, and the girls have been spotted to play a special part in a very different sort of game.