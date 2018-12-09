Shivers Coverage Weird News Weird Reviews Crime Movies Festival Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

KRYTONITA Director And Author Reunite For Female Zombie Prison Riot ULTRA / TUMBA

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada
Hands up everyone who enjoys a good prison riot film! Yes? How about a female prison riot film? Yeah? Now what if you throw in zombies? Well, get ready, because that's exactly what Argentina's Nicanor Loreti is cooking up with Ultra / Tumba.

Long one of the leaders of Argentina's genre film community, Loreti teamed with author Leonardo Oyola for his subversive superhero picture Kryptonita - a major local hit that spawned a follow up TV series - and the duo is teaming again for the upcoming Ultra / Tumba. Also on board as a producer is Argentina's splatter king Pablo Pares (Daemonium) so expect this to be a squishy good time.

Production is scheduled for October of 2019, so there's a little while to wait, but take a look at the fantastic teaser art to whet the appetite. You can click on that image below to enlarge.

