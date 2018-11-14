SNOWFLAKE: this surreal and humorously violent German production gets a U.S. release date

Following an acclaimed run on the international film festival circuit, Artsploitation has announced the U.S. release of Adolfo Kolmerer's Snowflake.

Snowflake world premiered at the Lund International Fantastic Film Festival, where Kolmerer took home the Méliès d'Argent Award for Best Film. The film continued to screen around the globe, picking up Best Director and Best Film awards at Negative Fest and Horrible Imaginings, as well as Best Achievement in Directing and an Audience Award at Cinepocalypse. Cryptic Rock hailed Kolmerer's debut feature as "an extraordinary genre mix", comparing the surreal crime action film to Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs.

Hunting down the murderer of their families in an anarchic near-future Berlin, two outlaws find themselves trapped in the wicked fairy tale of a mysterious screenplay that entangles them in a vicious circle of revenge - apparently all written by a clueless dentist. In their quest for vengeance, they must contend with a myriad of wicked fairy tale assassins, madmen, a blood-covered angel, and an electric-powered superhero.

Snowflake will be available nationwide December 4th on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD, including iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, Vudu and more.