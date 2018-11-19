Pretty Packaging: THE BIG LEBOWSKI Limited Edition Gift Set Really Ties The Room Together

On the occasion of it's 20th anniversary, Universal Pictures have released The Coen Brothers' classic The Big Lebowski on 4K UHD for the first time. The disc made it to stores last month, but a bit of traveling on my part made it hard for me to get to it. Lebowski has a huge cult following, mostly amassed once it hit home video around the dawn of the DVD era, and has been given numerous disc releases over the years, but this new gift set definitely is the one to get for serious fans.

The new UHD release included in the set provides a great looking new HDR presentation, without any additional bonus materials on the disc to compromise the image quality. Thankfully, all of the great bonus materials provided on the last special edition are available on the included Blu-ray disc, which is identical to the 2011 release. No new special features were created for this release, which is a shame, but it's still a solid package with plenty of extra flair for those looking to beautify their media shelves.