STATE LIKE SLEEP: Watch The Trailer, Starring Katherine Waterston And Michael Shannon

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
The Orchard will release Meredith Danluck's thriller State Like Sleep On Digital and On Demand on January 1, 2018 and in theaters on January 4, 2018. The tirailer for the pic released today. You will find it below.
 
One year after her husband's (Michiel Huisman) untimely death, a young widow (Katherine Waterston) receives an unsettling phone call that forces her to revisit the past.
 
STATE LIKE SLEEP stars Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Alien: Covenant, Inherent Vice), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water, Nocturnal Animals), Luke Evans (Beauty and The Beast, Fast & Furious 6), Michiel Huisman (The Age of Adeline, "Game of Thrones") and Mary Kay Place (Girl Interrupted, Youth in Revolt). The film was directed and written by Meredith Danluck (North of South, West of East).
 
