It is Netflix's Turn to Make Anime COWBOY BEBOP Into Live Action Series

The streaming giant has handed out a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for a live-action adaptation of famed anime entry Cowboy Bebop. The series was previously set up at Amazon Studios and landed at Netflix after the former passed on it. The live-action take tells a jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Fay Valentine and Radical Ed, a rag-tag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts as they hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals. THR

Man. If Netflix can make this stick? Gotta admit we have always wondered what a live action Bebop would look like. If Netflix is willing to throw the coin at it we do not doubt that the streaming studio can produce a very pretty looking series. But will they capture that essence of cool, the sheer joy of the chase, and of course the jazzy soundtrack? If it does work I would still be surprised if we get more than two seasons, given Netflix's track record and attention spans of their streaming audience.

Here is the list of people working behind the scenes to get this show up and running.