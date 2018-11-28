It is Netflix's Turn to Make Anime COWBOY BEBOP Into Live Action Series

Morbido Coverage Zombie Movies Indie Interviews International Reviews All News How ScreenAnarchy Works
The streaming giant has handed out a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for a live-action adaptation of famed anime entry Cowboy Bebop. The series was previously set up at Amazon Studios and landed at Netflix after the former passed on it.The live-action take tells a jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Fay Valentine and Radical Ed, a rag-tag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts as they hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals. THR
Midnight Radio's Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg (Disney's upcoming High Fidelity TV series, Netflix's late and great Everything Sucks, CBS' Zoo) will serve as showrunners and exec produce alongside Tomorrow Studios' Adelstein and Becky Clements. Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozaki and Shin Sasaki of Sunrise Inc. — the studio behind the original anime series — will also exec produce alongside Tetsu Fujimura and Matthew Weinberg. Christopher Yost (Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok) will pen the first episode. Shinichiro Watanabe — who directed the original series — will serve as a consultant on the Netflix take.