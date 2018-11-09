Friday One Sheet: God's Eye View in ARCTIC

Morbido Coverage Festival Interviews Anime All Reviews Dramas How ScreenAnarchy Works

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada (@triflic)
Maximizing negative space is a tried and true strategy to communicate "Survival Movie" with your key art. Big kudos to design studio B O N D for going all the way with the full God's Eye snowy wasteland view for the Mads Mikkelsen-starring Arctic.

Note the footsteps that draw the eye back to the crashed plane in the corner. Can you communicate clearer the value proposition of the film? 

While the 'skinny font' is generally code for 'upscale science fiction' (see here, and here, and here), perhaps they were simply extending the 'minimalism vibe' with the typeface.

