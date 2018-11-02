Vancouver IFF Coverage Weird Reviews Weird Interviews Festival Features Festival Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Cellar Door Releases First Trailer for GHOSTS IN THE GRAVEYARD

Cellar Door Productions has arrived at the American Film Market with the first trailer for Ghost in the Graveyard. The supernatural thriller stars Kelli Berglund (Disney's "Lab Rats", Gregg Araki's "Now Apocalypse"), Royce Johnson (Marvel's "Daredevil" and "Jessica Jones"), Jake Busey ("Stranger Things", The Predator), Nikki Blonsky (Hairspray, The Last Movie Star) and Jason James Richter (The Free Willyfranchise).

The debut feature of filmmaker Charlie ComparettoGhost in the Graveyard centers on a small town under siege from the ghost of a local girl who died tragically during a childhood game.  Worldwide rights are available through the producers.

 

A small town comes under the thumb of Martha, a vengeful ghost who returns to haunt the children who witnessed her death during a game of Ghost in the Graveyard in their youth. Long blamed for the accident, Sally Sullivan (Berglund) must figure out why Martha has returned and how to get her to rest in peace for good.  As the mystery of her return unravels, deep secrets are revealed that will have consequences for everyone involved.

 

Worldwide rights for this new horror offering are available and being handled by Cellar Door.

 

 

 

