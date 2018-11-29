Adult Swim And Crunchy Roll Are Making a BLADE RUNNER Animated Series

It was announced
earlier today that Alcon Television and Crunchy Roll are developing an animated Blade Runner
series to air on Adult Swim. The series will be called Blade Runner Black Lotus
.
Adult Swim has worldwide distribution rights to the English-dubbed version of the series. They plan to air this new show in the U.S. as part of its Toonami anime block. Crunchyroll will handle worldwide streaming.
The animation will be done in Japan by studio Sola Digital Arts. Watanabe Shinichiro, director of the animated short film Blade Runner Black Out 2022 (above image), as well as seminal anime favorites Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo, is on board as a creative producer which makes him very hands on with the entire production. We'd say this project is in pretty good hands.
Details of the plot are being kept quiet for now, but Black Lotus will be set in the year 2032, in between the two films, and include some familiar characters from the Blade Runner universe.
"I first saw Blade Runner in 1982, at age 11. It has remained one of the defining films of my life," said Jason DeMarco, senior vp/creative director of Adult Swim on-air. "To be able to explore more of this universe, with the incredible talent we have on board, is a dream come true."
Animation studio Sola Digital Arts will produce the series, with Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama (the upcoming Ghost in the Shell reboot) directing all episodes. Shinichiro Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo) is a creative producer.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.