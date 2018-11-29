Adult Swim And Crunchy Roll Are Making a BLADE RUNNER Animated Series

Blade Runner series to air on Adult Swim. The series will be called Blade Runner Black Lotus. It was announced earlier today that Alcon Television and Crunchy Roll are developing an animatedseries to air on Adult Swim. The series will be called

Adult Swim has worldwide distribution rights to the English-dubbed version of the series. They plan to air this new show in the U.S. as part of its Toonami anime block. Crunchyroll will handle worldwide streaming.

The animation will be done in Japan by studio Sola Digital Arts. Watanabe Shinichiro, director of the animated short film Blade Runner Black Out 2022 (above image), as well as seminal anime favorites Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo, is on board as a creative producer which makes him very hands on with the entire production. We'd say this project is in pretty good hands.