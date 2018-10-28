Sticks (2018) - Award Winning Short Film now online!

Sticks (2018)
Award Winning Short Film for Best Sound FILMKRAFT 2018
Starring Viktoria Winge
Written and Directed by Kenneth Truelsen
Script Supervisor Christina Desirée Jensen
Director of Photography Kim Jean Karlsson
First Assistant Camera Frank Nielsen
Digital Imaging Technician Heine Gundersen
Lighting Designer Torsten Frøstrup
Lighting Technicians Tobias Lønstrup Nørholm and Stephan Jensen
Production Design and Make-up Louise Mathilde Johnsen
Creature Designer Tommy Salholt
Sound Design Torsten Frøstrup
Sound Recordist Peter T. Mortensen
Production Assistant Morten Elsborg
Catering Linda Gundersen
Music Composed by Lasse Elkjær
Cello Performed by Tina Guo
Vocals by Anastassia Vanja
Film Edited by Kim Jean Karlsson
Poster Photography by Henrik Kastenskov
Poster Art Eric Bøgh Svinth
Title Design Asger Frisgård
Behind the Scenes Video by Niklas Due
Still Photography by Tine Hvolby
Unit Publicist Asger Frisgård
A Tape_7 Productions film in collaboration with Filmforbindelsen Vejle
Produced by Mona Skriver
With Special Thanks to
Ulla Varneskov
Mogens Skjold Overbeck
Allan Møller
Aarhus Filmværksted
MAAN Rental Cph
Dystopia Entertainment
Del-Pin A/S
EasyFood
C&D Foods
Vejle Kommune
Friends and families
Filmed on location at Gørdinglund Herregård, January 2018
©Tape_7 Productions 2018
.