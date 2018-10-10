PET SEMATARY Trailer Should Please Stephen King Fans

Starry Eyes directors Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch have taken on a gargantuan task, not only adapting one of Stephen King's most beloved novels, Pet Sematary, but releasing it on the heels of IT, a success on all accounts and a tough act to follow.

But fear not! Paramount has release of the first trailer for the feature film and it seems as though they may have done right by King and fans alike. The trailer is positively drenched in atmosphere and looks to have all the gothic panache of a Conjuring film.

The film follows follows Dr. Louis Creed, who, after relocating with his wife Rachel and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall, setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

Pet Sematary stars John Lithgow, Amy Seimetz, Jason Clarke, Jeté Laurence and others.

It is scheduled to hit theatres April 5, 2019.