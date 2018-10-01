THE NEW FIRE looks for climate change solutions hiding in plain sight

What if the solution to climate change was hiding in plain sight?

Exploring this question, THE NEW FIRE is a provocative and startlingly positive story about a planet in crisis and the young heroes who are trying to save it.



The film features Jeffrey Sachs, Bill Gates, James Hansen, Ken Caldeira, and Kerry Emanuel, and shines a spotlight on nuclear start-ups Oklo, Transatomic, and TerraPower.



Nuclear power has been vilified in popular culture and among much of the environmental community. Yet the next-generation reactors currently in development may actually be key to avoiding global catastrophe.



The young entrepreneurs heading this energy revolution realize they’re up against more than the climate clock – they need to convince all of us that the “new nuclear” is safe and achievable.



Filmed across four continents over the course of twenty-two months, Emmy-winning director David Schumacher’s film focuses on how the generation facing the most severe impact of climate change is fighting back with ingenuity and hope.

It is currently available for pre-sale, and will be release on October 18th on iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play.