"If Something Happens": Dramatic Mystery Based on Lawrence Block Short Story Debuts on VOD

When Julie Reynolds (played by Lauren Nieuwland) receives an anonymous email promising her a financial windfall if something happens to a stranger, she puts it out of her mind...until she receives an envelope of cash the next day and her world is turned upside down.

The film also stars Sofia Amir Asir and Aron Marzetti. It was written by Sara Beinat and Rajiv Whabi, who also directed and produced.



The movie is adapted from the 1964 short story “When this Man Dies” by acclaimed American novelist Lawrence Block.



Says Block, "I'm delighted to see this early story of mine adapted for the screen—and especially pleased by the skill and sensitivity of the adaptation. It's a treat!"