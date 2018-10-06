GOOD OMENS: Armageddon is Coming in First Teaser For Adaptation of Gaiman And Pratchett Novel

New York Film Fest Coverage Indie Interviews Hollywood News Teaser Trailers All Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
Good Omens takes place in 2018 when the Apocalypse is near and Final Judgment is set to descend upon humanity. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, and tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan — except that Aziraphale, a somewhat fussy angel, and Crowley, a fast-living demon, are not looking forward to the coming war, and someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist.