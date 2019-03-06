GOOD OMENS: Thank Heaven, And Hell. The Official Trailer is Here

The end of May seems so far away! The end of the world may come sooner. It's not far, you know.

The official trailer for the adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's brilliant novel Good Omens bowed earlier. David Tennant and Michael Sheen are of course on point as Crowly and Aziraphale. As is John Hamm as the archangel Garbriel. No words from Francis McDormand as God, Benedict Cumberbatch as Satan and the most recent revealed voice of Death, Brian Cox. But then that is just something to look forward to when the series rolls out on Amazon Prime at the end of May

With Armageddon just days away, the armies of Heaven and Hell are amassing and The Four Horsemen are ready to ride. Aziraphale, an angel, and Crowley, a demon, agree to join forces to find the missing Anti-Christ and to stop the war that will end everything.

Good Omens premieres all six episodes on Amazon May 31