Blood In The Snow 2018: Canadian Genre Festival Announces First Wave

I want to start by saying I really wish I could give more of my time to BITS, the Blood in the Snow Film Festival, here in Toronto at the end of November each year. I have been so impressed with their growth these past seven years. With the expansion of their programming and facilities offered to fans and filmmakers like the Deadly Exposure BITS Film Industry Market, they are doing so much for a festival of their size, by comparison.

The festival announced the first four titles of this year's lineup. The festival will open with Lowell Dean's post apocalyptic Supergrid and close with Danishka Esterhazy's dystopian thriller Level 16. BITS alumni Rob Grant will bring his new film Alive and Jesse Thomas Cook and Matt Wiele are bringing their horror comedy mockumentary The Hoard, written by Pontypool's Tony Burgess, to the festival.

See the press release below for futher information.