Blood In The Snow 2018: Canadian Genre Festival Announces First Wave

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
I want to start by saying I really wish I could give more of my time to BITS, the Blood in the Snow Film Festival, here in Toronto at the end of November each year. I have been so impressed with their growth these past seven years. With the expansion of their programming and facilities offered to fans and filmmakers like the Deadly Exposure BITS Film Industry Market, they are doing so much for a festival of their size, by comparison. 
 
The festival announced the first four titles of this year's lineup. The festival will open with Lowell Dean's post apocalyptic Supergrid and close with Danishka Esterhazy's dystopian thriller Level 16. BITS alumni Rob Grant will bring his new film Alive and Jesse Thomas Cook and Matt Wiele are bringing their horror comedy mockumentary The Hoard, written by Pontypool's Tony Burgess, to the festival. 
 
See the press release below for futher information.  
 
The Blood in the Snow Canadian Film Festival (“BITS”) announces the first wave of features screening at the festival, which runs from November 22 - 27, 2018 at the Royal Cinema in Toronto.
 
BITS 2018 opens with SUPERGRID, from Saskatchewan director Lowell Dean (Wolfcop, Another Wolfcop), a high-octane road movie set in a post-apocalyptic Canadian wasteland.
 
Rob Grant (Fake Blood) returns for the Ontario Premiere of ALIVE, an unsettling chiller featuring an amnesic pair who wake up in an abandoned sanitarium, and must discover their true identities while outwitting their sadistic caretaker. Shot in Calgary by the team behind Knuckleball.
 
Collingwood’s Foresight Features returns with the World Premiere of THE HOARD, a horror/comedy mockumentary that chronicles an unlucky film crew attempting to produce the ultimate haunted reality tv show. Co-directed by Jesse Thomas Cook (Hexecutioners, Monster Brawl) and Matt Wiele (Ejecta) and written by Tony Burgess (Pontypool).
 
Acclaimed Winnipeg director Danishka Esterhazy (H&G, Blackfield) closes the festival with the Toronto premiere of LEVEL 16, an intelligent dystopian thriller where young girls’ friendship may be the only way to survive their fate at a horrifying finishing school.
 
 
Passes are on sale now at www.bloodinthesnow.ca
Tickets go on sale November 3, 2018
 
 
BITS 2018 is presented in partnership with Telefilm Canada, Ontario Creates, the Independent Production Fund, and the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund.
 
 
About BITS Film Fest
 
Now in its 7th year, the Blood in the Snow Canadian Film Festival is a unique and imaginative showcase of contemporary Canadian horror, genre, and underground cinema, that exists to challenge social boundaries, explore artistic taboos, and support and exhibit independent Canadian genre media artists. 
