Watch Delightful STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE "Animotion" Trailer

Contributing Writer; Canada (@ChrisDWebster)
At a time when the Star Wars fan base is dividing faster than a ship going into lightspeed, I hope this delightful, bite-sized bit of fan animation reminds us all of the creative spark that the franchise ignites in people all across the world.

Billed as an "animotion" trailer for Star Wars: A New Hope, the fanmade trailer gives us a peek at what an anime adaptation of A New Hope might have looked like in the early 80's. Pretty cool.

The art and animation for this is credited to Dmitry Grozov (aka Ahriman).

Check it out below. 

