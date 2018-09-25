Watch Delightful STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE "Animotion" Trailer

At a time when the Star Wars fan base is dividing faster than a ship going into lightspeed, I hope this delightful, bite-sized bit of fan animation reminds us all of the creative spark that the franchise ignites in people all across the world.

Billed as an "animotion" trailer for Star Wars: A New Hope, the fanmade trailer gives us a peek at what an anime adaptation of A New Hope might have looked like in the early 80's. Pretty cool.

The art and animation for this is credited to Dmitry Grozov (aka Ahriman).

Check it out below.