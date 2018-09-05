Trailer Time: Phanindra Narsetti's MANU, A Crowd Sourced South Indian Thriller

Opening tomorrow in theaters around the world is the new Telugu language thriller, Manu, from young director Phanindra Marsetti. The film, described as a mystery romance drama by its makers, was crowd sourced and is being released by US based distributor, Nirvana Cinemas.

Telugu language cinema is highly formula driven, with most of the biggest hits coming in very predictable packages. Big stars, big songs, and big melodrama are the rule, but over the last couple of years, a few young upstarts have begun to swing the pendulum back toward quality. Last year's biggest surprise was a downer of a romance called Arjun Reddy that featured largely unknown performers and crew, and Manu looks to go far grittier and more real than any film of this size in recent years.

I've learned to take hype built up on Telugu films with a grain of salt, but the trailer for Manu shows a lot of promise and I'm excited to see what the filmmakers have come up with. Manu opens tomorrow, September 6th, in the USA, and September 7th in India. Check the link below for a list of theaters