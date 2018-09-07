Superstar Rajinikanth's Next Feature, PETTA, Gets A Supercharged Motion Poster!

The biggest movie star in all of India is at it again with the release of a new motion poster for Petta, the next big project from Superstar Rajinikanth and director Karthik Subbaraj.

While the world waits for the perpetually delayed release of Rajini and director Shankar's upcoming Enthiran (Robot) sequel, 2.0, the production team at Sun Pictures have been doing a masterful job hyping up their own Rajini project.

Petta, the newly unveiled title of the new venture, is directed by Tamil cinema wunderkind Karthik Subbaraj, who burst onto the scene in 2012 with genre-bending thriller Pizza and proved he was no fluke with 2014's Jigarthanda, still one of the most revered Tamil films of the 21st century. Subbaraj is a lifelong Rajini fan who has made no secret of his love for the Superstar and his commitment to make a film that will please other fans.

Rajinikanth on his own is enough to create a massive hype tornado around a project, but Sun Pictures are sparing no expense to bring on some of the hottest talent in India to support Superstar in this endeavor. Starring alongside Rajinikanth in the film will be Vijay Sethupathi (Pizza), Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Gangs of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav 2.0), Bobby Simha (Jigarthanda), Trisha (Ye Maaya Chesave), and many others. Behind the scenes they've brought on Tamil cinema's hottest music director Anirudh Ravichander (Maari), cinematographer Tirru (Aalavandhan, 24), and India's greatest action choreographer Peter Hein (Enthiran, Baahubali, 7 Aam Arivu).

I'm a huge fan of nearly everyone involved in Petta and my hopes are high. I've spoken briefly with Subbaraj about Rajinikanth before I knew he was involved in this project, and the amount of respect he has for Rajinikanth and his understanding of what makes the best Rajini films work is very encouraging.

Today Sun Pictures released a super awesome motion poster to reveal the title and Rajini's latest look. I cannot express how excited I am for this film, no release date has been set, but I may just have to camp out in front of my local cinema now just in case.