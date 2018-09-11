STRANGE NATURE: Check Out This Exclusive Clip From James Ojala's Eco-Thriller

Strange Nature, the feature length debut of James Ojala, known primarily for his vfx work in film and television, opens in Los Angeles at Laemmle's Glendale Theatre on September 22nd.

Billed as an eco-thriller Strange Nature is reportedly based on 'true unsolved outbreaks of wildlife mutations. It stars Lisa Sheridan (“Invasion”), Stephen Tobolowsky (Memento), John Hennigan (Minutes to Midnight), Tiffany Shepis (Victor Crowley), and Carlos Alazraqui (The Funhouse Massacre).

Screen Anarchy has been given an exclusive clip to share with you below. We have also included the trailer and the long synopsis for futher context.